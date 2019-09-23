Kuala Lumpur ranks first in low-cost connectivity as Asia Pacific LCCs continue rapid growth

Key Findings:

Munich (MUC) landed among the Top 5 Global Megahubs.

Ranked second, Frankfurt International Airport (FRA ), closely followed reigning Megahub London Heathrow (LHR).

Singapore (SIN) remained the most connected airport in the Asia Pacific region.

14 North American airports made the Top 50, led by Chicago O'Hare (ORD).

Today,OAG, the world's leading provider of travel data and insight, released its Megahubs Index 2019. The analysis reveals the Top 50 most internationally connected airports in the world and the Top 25 most domestically connected airports in the U.S.

London Heathrow (LHR; International Connectivity Index: 317) is the world's most internationally connected airport for the third straight year. On the busiest day in aviation this year, over 65,000 international connections were possible within a six-hour window. Frankfurt International Airport (FRA; ICI:309) moved up one spot in this year's global rankings, giving Europe the top-two spots in the world. Chicago O'Hare (ORD; ICI:290), Amsterdam (AMS; ICI:279), and Munich (MUC; ICI:259) followed closely behind.

"Munich's 22-point increase in connectivity catapulted the airport from 11th in 2018 to this year's Top 5. Given the ongoing share battle between Lufthansa and Ryanair for the German market, Munich's investment to broaden its international network is paying off," said John Grant, senior analyst with OAG.

The most connected international hubs in the Asia Pacific include Singapore in ninth (SIN; ICI: 240), Hong Kong in 10th (HKG; ICI:234), Incheon in 11th (ICN; ICI:233), and Bangkok in 14th (BKK; ICI:214). Kuala Lumpur (KUL; ICI:150) is the most connected Megahub in the world for low-cost carriers (LCCs).

