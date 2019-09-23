Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Montag, 23.09.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 610 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1JPJY ISIN: US1894641000 Ticker-Symbol: C6O 
Tradegate
20.09.19
19:54 Uhr
4,489 Euro
+0,084
+1,91 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ Biotech
1-Jahres-Chart
CLOVIS ONCOLOGY INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CLOVIS ONCOLOGY INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,309
4,453
10:33
4,313
4,484
10:34
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
CLOVIS ONCOLOGY
CLOVIS ONCOLOGY INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CLOVIS ONCOLOGY INC4,489+1,91 %