The correction refers to issuer and segment, marked in bold below. The Exchange has decided to halt the trading until further notice in following products issued by Nordea Bank AB on STO Structured Products. Trading code ISIN ------------------------------ FRB THOMASCOOK N SE0009554389 ------------------------------ Please note that the order books will be flushed. The trading halt has been made in accordance with Chapter 22, Section 1, p. 3 of the Securities Markets Act (2007:528). The Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority has been notified and in accordance with Chapter 22, Section 2 of the Securities Markets Act (2007:528). For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com.