The Exchange has decided to halt the trading until further notice in following products issued by Nordea Bank AB on STO Structured Products. Trading code ISIN ------------------------------ FRB THOMASCOOK N SE0009554389 ------------------------------ Please note that the order books will be flushed. The trading halt has been made in accordance with Chapter 22, Section 1, p. 3 of the Securities Markets Act (2007:528). The Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority has been notified and in accordance with Chapter 22, Section 2 of the Securities Markets Act (2007:528). For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com.