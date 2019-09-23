The Disciplinary Committee of Nasdaq Stockholm has in its trial found that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson ("Ericsson" or "the Company") has not breached Nasdaq Stockholm's Rulebook for Issuers ("The Rulebook") and has therefore not imposed a sanction on the Company. The Disciplinary Committee has in the case tried whether Ericsson - by not meeting Nasdaq Stockholm's ("the Exchange") request for a correction of the Company's reporting of pension obligations in its financial report - has acted in breach of generally accepted behavior in the securities market. According to the Disciplinary Committee, generally accepted behavior in the securities market normally means that issuers follow the Exchange's instructions. The Disciplinary Committee does however note that the Company has not been able to follow the Exchange's instructions without risking an unclean audit report as well critique from the SEC. In addition, the Company did not have the opportunity to have the Exchange's decision in the accounting issue reviewed. Given the above background and the fact that the Company has filed additional information in its financial reporting after the Exchange's request as well as the fact that the Exchange has found the case to not be of serious nature, the Disciplinary Committee finds that the failed correction is not enough to conclude that the Company has acted in breach of generally accepted behavior in the securities market. A detailed description of the matter and the Disciplinary Committee's decision is available at: https://www.nasdaq.com/solutions/decisions-sanctions-stockholm-2019 Please see the attached document. For further information about this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=739347