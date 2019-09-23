Wharton Research Data Services (WRDS), the premier business intelligence, data analytics, and research platform for corporate, academic and government institutions worldwide, is pleased to announce two first-of-their-kind global programs the WRDS Advanced Research Scholar Program and Wharton Research Data Analytics Librarian Conference, held August 19-23 at the Penn Wharton China Center in Beijing. As a part of the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, WRDS enables comprehensive thought leadership, historical analysis, and insight into the latest innovations in research.

Developed by WRDS Research Directors, Dr. Qingyi (Freda) Song Drechsler and Dr. Rui Dai, the events offered an extraordinary list of Wharton faculty, invited speakers, and research practitioners covering topics from asset pricing and investment transparency to digital resource development and research cycles.

The WRDS Advanced Research Scholar Program provided faculty and PhD students the opportunity to explore research trends and fostered networking among researchers. Keynote Speaker Robert Stambaugh, the Miller Anderson Sherrerd Professor of Finance at the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, highlighted the pricing power of "size" and "value" factors in the Chinese stock market when properly constructed. Dr. Stambaugh also discussed his work on active mutual funds portfolio liquidity and the tradeoff between the portfolio liquidity and various fund characteristics.

Additional speakers included Simon Jin, Managing Director, S&P Global (China) Ratings, and experts from highly-respected Chinese universities including Shanghai University of Finance and Economics, PBC School of Finance, Tsinghua University, The Chinese University of Hong Kong, Fudan University, The Hong Kong Polytechnic University, and Zhejiang University.

During the Program, the WRDS best paper prize winners, Li Guo (Fudan University), Frank Weikai Li (Singapore Management University) and Jun Tu (Singapore Management University), presented their research paper, Media-based Inter-Industry Network and Information Transmission

The Wharton Research Data Analytics Librarian conference, designed for university academic librarians working in higher education, provided attendees with a dynamic forum to share best practices, present emerging initiatives and expand professional networks. This unique program, presented in both English and Mandarin, was open to information professionals in the Greater China and Asia Pacific regions. Keynote speakers, Marcella Barnhart, Director, Lippincott Library, University of Pennsylvania and Foster Zhang, The Chinese University of Hong Kong, Shenzhen presented in-depth views of services in business, economics and finance Libraries and its impact on Library service models.

Faculty, Ph.D. students and Librarians in China, the Asia Pacific region and other countries participated in workshops and seminars throughout the week.

"The WRDS Advanced Research Scholar Program and Wharton Research Data Analytics Librarianconference fosters tremendous collaboration and brings together the brightest minds from around the world," said Robert Zarazowski, Managing Director of WRDS. "Holding this year's programs at the Penn Wharton China Center supports WRDS' initiative to expand our already-significant presence in China and advance important relationships, impact-driven research and learning."

Read more about the WRDS Advanced Research Scholar and Wharton Research Data Analytics Librarian Programs.

ABOUT WRDS

Wharton Research Data Services (WRDS) provides the leading business intelligence, data analytics, and research platform to global institutions-enabling comprehensive thought leadership, historical analysis, and insight into the latest innovations in academic research.

WRDS provides researchers with one location to access over 350 terabytes of data across multiple disciplines including Accounting, Banking, Economics, ESG, Finance, Healthcare, Insurance, Marketing, and Statistics. Flexible data delivery options include a powerful web query method that reduces research time, the WRDS Cloud for executing research and strategy development, and the WRDS client server using PCSAS, Matlab, R and more. Our rigorous data review and validation give users the confidence to tailor research and create a wide range of reliable data models. Powerful Analytics by WRDS a suite of cutting-edge analytical tools developed by our doctoral-level team enables powerful insight into research and Classroom by WRDS provides a teaching and learning toolkit designed to introduce business concepts in the classroom.

WRDS is a leader in impactful research. Through a partnership with SSRN, WRDS is elevating the visibility of universities and researchers working across an array of fields. The WRDS Research Paper Series is a searchable repository of all papers submitted to SSRN that cite WRDS in their work. The two organizations have launched the WRDS-SSRN Innovation Award to honor emerging business schools in North America, Asia Pacific, and EMEA regions.

The leading data research platform for 50,000+ commercial, academic, and government users in 35+ countries, WRDS is the global gold standard in data management, innovative tools, analytics, and research services-all backed by the credibility and leadership of the Wharton School.

About the Wharton School

Founded in 1881 as the world's first collegiate business school, the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania is shaping the future of business by incubating ideas, driving insights, and creating leaders who change the world. With a faculty of more than 235 renowned professors, Wharton has 5,000 undergraduate, MBA, executive MBA, and doctoral students. Each year 18,000 professionals from around the world advance their careers through Wharton Executive Education's individual, company-customized, and online programs. More than 98,000 Wharton alumni form a powerful global network of leaders who transform business every day. For more information, visit www.wharton.upenn.edu.

