Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Montag, 23.09.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 610 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14NAK ISIN: SE0006509949 Ticker-Symbol: E5E 
Frankfurt
23.09.19
11:45 Uhr
1,948 Euro
+0,048
+2,53 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ELTEL AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ELTEL AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,952
2,015
12:17
23.09.2019 | 10:19
(79 Leser)
(0 Bewertungen)

Eltel Signs Contract to Build Transmission Line in Finland for About EUR 11 Million

HELSINKI, Sept. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Eltel's Power business in Finland has signed an agreement with Fingrid, Finland's national transmission system operator, to build a 58 km long 400 kV power transmission line from Haapavesi to Siikalatva. The contract is worth about EUR 11 million.

The project is one part of Fingrid's so called Forest Line 400 kV Projects that will run from Petäjävesi to Muhos (Pyhänselkä). Eltel's scope of work covers a turnkey delivery of 58 km 400 kV line with about 170 towers.

The project will start during the autumn and is expected to be completed in 2022.

About Eltel

Eltel is a leading Northern European provider of technical services for critical infrastructure networks - Infranets - in the segments of Power, Communication and Other, with operations throughout the Nordics, Poland and Germany. Eltel provides a broad, integrated range of services from maintenance and upgrade services to project deliveries. Eltel has a diverse contract portfolio and a growing customer base of large network owners. In 2018, Eltel had annual sales of EUR 1.2 billion. The total number of employees currently stands at around 7,100. Eltel AB has been listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since 2015.

For further information:
Juha Luusua
Managing Director
Country Unit Finland
Phone: +358-40-311-3005
juha.luusua@eltelnetworks.com

Elin Otter
Head of Group Communications
Phone: +46-72-595-4692
elin.otter@eltelnetworks.se

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/eltel/r/eltel-signs-contract-to-build-transmission-line-in-finland-for-about-eur-11-million,c2915184

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/11435/2915184/1111807.pdf

Eltel signs contract to build transmission line in Finland for about EUR 11 million

https://news.cision.com/eltel/i/eltel--power,c2687141

Eltel, Power


© 2019 PR Newswire