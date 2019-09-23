Eltel signs contract to build transmission line in Finland for about EUR 11 million

HELSINKI, Sept. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Eltel's Power business in Finland has signed an agreement with Fingrid, Finland's national transmission system operator, to build a 58 km long 400 kV power transmission line from Haapavesi to Siikalatva. The contract is worth about EUR 11 million.

The project is one part of Fingrid's so called Forest Line 400 kV Projects that will run from Petäjävesi to Muhos (Pyhänselkä). Eltel's scope of work covers a turnkey delivery of 58 km 400 kV line with about 170 towers.

The project will start during the autumn and is expected to be completed in 2022.

Eltel is a leading Northern European provider of technical services for critical infrastructure networks - Infranets - in the segments of Power, Communication and Other, with operations throughout the Nordics, Poland and Germany. Eltel provides a broad, integrated range of services from maintenance and upgrade services to project deliveries. Eltel has a diverse contract portfolio and a growing customer base of large network owners. In 2018, Eltel had annual sales of EUR 1.2 billion. The total number of employees currently stands at around 7,100. Eltel AB has been listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since 2015.

