Alliance to End Plastic Waste Joins Project STOP to Help Tackle Plastic Waste in the Environment in Indonesia

WASHINGTON, Sept. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Alliance to End Plastic Waste (AEPW) today announced a partnership with Project STOP to further scale up the development of more sustainable and circular waste management systems in Indonesia. Through Project STOP, the Alliance aims to dramatically improve waste collection, bring collection services for the first time to households, create permanent local jobs in the waste management industry, and clean up areas littered with plastic pollution.

The Alliance's three-year collaboration with Project STOP will focus on the regency of Jembrana, located on the northwest coast of Bali. The Alliance will support a feasibility study to achieve a future free of unmanaged plastic waste throughout the island and to assess how to extend the approach, as well as provide financial support and technical expertise.

A recent study shows the island leaks 33,000 tons of plastic into the ocean every year. A major challenge is the lack of appropriate waste management services to keep households and businesses from open burning or dumping waste into the environment. Stopping the leakage of plastics into the marine environment is critical to sustaining the island's tourism industry, on which many lives and livelihoods depend. Jembrana is estimated to leak 13,200 tonnes of plastic into the environment each year, due to its population size and lack of waste and recycling infrastructure.

Launched in 2017, Project STOP is an initiative co-founded by Borealis and SYSTEMIQ that designs, implements, and scales circular economy solutions to prevent plastic pollution in Southeast Asia. Working with companies, local governments and community groups, Project STOP supports cities with technical expertise to achieve zero leakage of waste, improve circular economy systems create new jobs in waste management, and reduce the harmful impact of mismanaged waste on public health, tourism and fisheries. Project STOP's long-term ambition is to establish new solutions and models that can be rapidly scaled-up across the whole plastics chain, from the uses of plastic through to waste collection and recycling.

"The Alliance is focusing on areas where the need to improve the management of plastic waste is urgent and where our member companies across the plastic value chain can offer technical and business expertise. Project STOP therefore fits perfectly into the Alliance's strategy that focuses on the four pillars infrastructure, innovation, education and clean up. In Jembrana, we have an opportunity to work with the local community to build new waste and recycling infrastructure to prevent plastic from leaking into the environment," said David Taylor, Chairman of the Board, President and CEO of Procter & Gamble, and Chairman of the AEPW.

The Alliance-funded city partnership in Jembrana is Project STOP's first city partnership on the island of Bali. The project is designed to be economically self-sufficient within three years, so the system can be operated by the local municipality and community, both of which will be closely consulted and involved throughout the project.

"We are proud to welcome the Alliance to End Plastics Waste as a strategic partner of Project STOP as we share a strong commitment to addressing this major global challenge; stopping the leakage of plastics into the environment," says Alfred Stern, CEO of Borealis, the co-founder of Project STOP. "Plastics can be reused and recycled into new products and clearly we have to develop sustainable waste management systems and circular economy models to support the socio-economic development of communities in this region."

"I fully support and am thankful for Jembrana's selection as a Project STOP city partnership," said I Wayan Sudiarta, SP, Head of the Environmental Agency of Jembrana. "I hope this project will be able to educate and transform the habits of the people in the local community to sort and dispose their waste properly."

The AEPW partnership with Project STOP will include the following activities:

Conduct diagnostic studies to understand how and why plastic waste enters the environment and designing a new, tailored system to combat it.

Build and supply equipment to scale up waste collection and sorting efforts.

Hire local workers at living wages and responsible working conditions to manage and staff the new waste management system.

Partner with local organizations to encourage behavior change at the community level through awareness and educational programs, so more people fully utilize the systems being created to dispose of waste.

Clean up beaches and rivers in consultation with the local government.

Through their participation in Project STOP over the next three years, the Alliance aims to make a positive contribution to improving waste management in Jembrana and enhancing the livelihoods and development of the community.

About the Alliance

The Alliance to End Plastic Waste is a not-for-profit organization that includes companies that make, use, sell, process, collect and recycle plastics, including chemical and plastic manufacturers, consumer goods companies, retailers, converters, and waste management companies. The Alliance is the foremost CEO-driven international organization focused on bringing together industry, government, communities, and civil society in the fight to end plastic waste. The Alliance is working to promote programs and partnerships that focus on solutions in four core areas: infrastructure, innovation, education, and clean up. The Alliance membership represents global companies and organizations located throughout North and South America, Europe, Asia, Southeast Asia, Africa, and the Arabian Gulf.

Member companies include: BASF, Berry Global, Braskem, Charter NEX Films, Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LLC, Clariant, Covestro, Dow, EQUATE Petrochemical Company, ExxonMobil, Formosa Plastics Corporation USA, Gemini Corporation, Grupo Phoenix, Henkel, LyondellBasell, Milliken & Company, Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings, Mitsui Chemicals, NOVA Chemicals, Novolex, OxyChem, PepsiCo, PolyOne, Pregis, Procter & Gamble, Reliance Industries, SABIC, Sasol, SCG Chemicals, Sealed Air Corporation, Shell, Sinopec, SKC co., ltd., Storopack, SUEZ, Sumitomo Chemical, TOMRA, Total, Veolia, Versalis (Eni), Westlake Chemical Corporation.

For more information, visit: endplasticwaste.org

About Project STOP

Launched in 2017 by Borealis and SYSTEMIQ, Project STOP (Stop Ocean Plastics) works with cities to create effective waste management systems that eliminate plastics leakage into the ocean and creates circular systems in Southeast Asia. Supported by industry and government partners, Project STOP aims to achieve zero leakage of waste into the environment, recycle more plastics, and create benefits, including jobs, for the local community. To learn more, please visit www.stopoceanplastics.com or follow us on Twitter @endoceanplastic.

