EXCHANGE NOTICE 23.9.2019 BONDS BONDS LISTING ON 24.9.2019 2 bonds issued by Cargotec Oyj will be listed on HEL Corporate Bonds as of 24.9.2019. Please find identifiers in the attached document. Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260 TIEDOTE 23.9.2019 LAINAT LAINOJA PÖRSSILISTALLE 24.9.2019 2 lainaa otetaan kaupankäynnin kohteeksi 24.9.2019 HEL Corporate Bonds -markkinasegmentille. Liikkeeseenlaskijana toimii Cargotec Oyj. Lainojen perustiedot ovat saatavilla oheisessa liitetiedostossa. Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=739361