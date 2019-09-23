Growing the Technology Ecosystem to Develop High-Speed Networks for Autonomous Vehicles, NAV Alliance Sponsors IEEE SA Ethernet IP @Automotive Technology Day

The Networking for Autonomous Vehicles (NAV) Alliance today announced the expansion of its membership with leading companies Amphenol, HARMAN International, LEONI Bordnetz-Systeme, Rosenberger Hochfrequenztechnik, and Sony. NAV Alliance members represent the pinnacle of technology leadership available for autonomous vehicles within their own respective market segments. These new members join Aquantia, Bosch, Continental, Molex, NVIDIA, Sumitomo Electric, Tektronix and Volkswagen in shaping the future of transportation.

"We look forward to working with the NAV Alliance," said Tim VanGoethem, Vice President, Advanced Mobility Solutions, HARMAN International. "Working collaboratively with industry stakeholders, we are able to leverage our expertise in developing other vehicle networking standards to establish multi-Gb Ethernet best practices and standards that will enable the future of mobility."

"As a global provider of products, solutions and services for intelligent energy and data solutions in the automotive sector, we highly appreciate the platform provided by the NAV Alliance to develop the next-generation of in-vehicle networking infrastructure. We see the pursued work as an essential piece of the puzzle to complete our system approach in terms of connectivity for highly automated driving. We look forward to contributing to the joint development to accelerate the progress of bringing next-generation Multi-Gig Ethernet in OEMs' vehicles," Udo Hornfeck, Chief Technology Officer and Member of the Executive Board, LEONI Bordnetz-Systeme GmbH.

The NAV Alliance membership participates in five technical working groups focused on developing a comprehensive ecosystem for Multi-Gig Ethernet networking in autonomous vehicles. These technical working groups include:

Protocol Encapsulation for Ethernet

System Controls and Management

25G and 50G Automotive Ethernet PHY Specifications

Physical Layer System Component Integration

EMC Requirements and Limits

"We are very excited about the addition of such a broad range of industry leaders to the Alliance and the exemplary efforts of all our members toward achieving our mission," said Amir Bar-Niv, President of the NAV Alliance. "Our working groups are making good progress and moving forward the standards and specifications for In-Vehicle Networks and particular have made excellent progress in development of specifications for 25G Ethernet automotive PHYs. It's encouraging to see the collaboration between companies, that are each expert in their respective fields, working together to shape the future of automotive in-vehicle-networks."

IEEE SA Ethernet IP @Automotive Technology Day

NAV Alliance is also sponsoring the IEEE-SA Ethernet IP @Automotive Technology Day, September 24th 25th in Detroit, Michigan, US. Representatives from NAV Alliance member companies will be available to discuss the organization's momentum, mission, and technical working groups, at Booth A14. Members of the press interested in speaking to a NAV Alliance representative should contact Erica HooperLee.

About NAV Alliance

NAV Alliance was created to provide a platform for the automotive industry to develop the next generation of in-vehicle network infrastructure for autonomous vehicles and facilitate wide deployment of networking technologies and products. The Alliance was founded by leading vehicle manufacturers, technology suppliers and networking players in the automotive market, sharing the goal of developing the ecosystem that is required for next-generation Multi-Gig Automotive Ethernet networks in the vehicle. To become a member of the NAV Alliance visit http://www.nav-alliance.org/.

NAV ALLIANCE and NAV are trademarks and certification marks of NAV Alliance, Inc. (or its licensor) in the United States and other countries. Unauthorized use is strictly prohibited.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190923005290/en/

Contacts:

Erica HooperLee

StrategicLee Inc.

Erica strategiclee.com

+1 415 359-7322