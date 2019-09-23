Pinterest joins Facebook, Instagram, Google, Twitter and Snapchat, enabling MakeMeReach to offer full-stack capabilities for media purchase, optimization and reporting

Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ: PERI) announced today that MakeMeReach, its innovative digital ad tech subsidiary that empowers agencies and advertisers to truly optimize their online advertising campaigns, has strengthened its powerful offering with a new Pinterest strategic relationship.

This new relationship is exemplary of the ongoing broadening of MakeMeReach's essential role in the digital advertising ecosystem, and it follows certification as a Google Premier Partner late last year. This enhancement enables clients to create meaningful and trackable cross-network advertising journeys for their customers, as both agencies and brands can purchase Pinterest advertising via the managed services of MakeMeReach and have those campaigns impeccably managed through a unified dashboard that includes intuitive reports that ingest data from major social channels, as well as Google. This further unlocks the full potential of their digital advertising investments.

MakeMeReach now empowers clients to bring together into a holistic platform the power of all the dominant social channels. Together with Google search advertising the totality of its offer maximizes cross-channel campaign performances. This unified platform is made possible by the deep partnership between MakeMeReach and its sister company, Undertone, Perion's platform for cross-platform Synchronized Digital Branding.

The Pinterest partnership represents a key component of MakeMeReach's social initiative, given its uniquely ability to engage users in its mission of discovery and enlightenment, which aligns perfectly with the needs of brands. It is also a pivotal step in Perion's mission to capture a growing share of digital spending by delivering proprietary platforms and creative across the three pillars that drive online investment: ad search, social media and display video.

The breadth and depth of Pinterest targeting capabilities and ad formats continue to add value to advertisers in an array of industries. Every month, the Pinterest network sees 300 million users* exhibit commercial intent, to discover, dream, and plan their future purchases through interactions that are differentiated from the behaviors that occur on other social networks.

"Our Pinterest partnership is something we have long desired," said Pierre-Lou Dominjon, CEO of MakeMeReach. "It is an essential step in giving our clients the tools and insights they need to fully derive value from their social and ad search budgets. We all recognize that consumer buying journeys are complex and interdependent, no longer attributable to a single ad impression. They can only be understood through a succession of cross-network complementary touchpoints" he added. "Our mission is to create an ecosystem where advertisers can understand the overall impact of their ads and can transcend silos. The addition of Pinterest is a further and critical silo breaker."

"As Pinterest grows, we want to give every brand the ability to bring meaningful content to Pinners by delivering the right message at the right time" said Adrien Boyer, Regional Manager France, Southern Europe Benelux at Pinterest. "We are delighted to count MakeMeReach as a new Pinterest Partner, and to make our campaigns analytics even more accessible to advertisers, so they can derive the most value from their budgets."

"The MakeMeReach ad platform is designed for digital marketers like us in mind" said Norah Alberto, Director of Global Brand Communications at Tristar Products and a long-time MakeMeReach client. "Working with them has made it possible for us to scale our social advertising, test new ad products and create an optimized digital customer experience. We look forward to the new opportunities this Pinterest partnership will bring."

