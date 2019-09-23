Orchid Ventures, Inc.: Orchid Ventures Announces Groundbreaking Event Of 220,000 Sq. Ft California Cultivation Facility

Orchid Ventures is pleased to announce that it will hold a groundbreaking ceremony planned for September 25th at its newly acquired site in Calexico, CA

IRVINE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 23, 2019 / Premium cannabis brand Orchid Ventures, Inc. (CSE:ORCD)(OTCPINK:ORVRF) ("Orchid Ventures" or the "Company") announces that it will hold a groundbreaking ceremony on September 25th, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at what will become its new 220,000 sq. ft. cultivation facility in Calexico, CA.

The public is invited to attend the ceremony at 300 West Cole Rd., Calexico CA 92231.

Construction is scheduled to start in October 2019. The facility will feature, at full build-out of Phase 1, 150,000 sq. ft. of indoor canopy bloom space; estimated to produce roughly 7,000 pounds harvested every month; and, annual yield of roughly 85,000 pounds (increasing up to ~150,000 pounds when Phase 2 is completed in Q4 2020) of dried finished product available to be sold.

Proposed architectural plans break down construction in two phases. The first phase will begin as soon as permissible and the company expects to have buildings constructed by the end of this year with cultivation starting early February 2020. In addition, the company is targeting to install the HVAC system and solar panels by the end of the year. Phase 2 is targeted to begin early summer 2020.

"Calexico is a very special project that we feel will not only drive shareholder value and revenue growth for the company, but will establish Orchid as a serious contender in California because of our abilities to cut costs, focus on profits, and build facilities for a fraction of what others are spending in this industry," says Corey Mangold, CEO & Founder of Orchid Ventures. "Furthermore, as part of the agreement, there will be no rent payments due until after the first harvest."

"The Calexico project has been over a year in the making. My team and I have been working closely with the city and county officials to ensure the project is a success. Our first phase we expect will employ over 200 people. The entire building will be operated on its own solar farm and power banks. The rent cost, electricity cost, and tax rates will make Orchid one of the lowest cost cultivation facilities that we've ever seen," says George Mattia, CEO of Greenbloom Cannabis Co., which recently sold its assets including Calexico Project to Orchid. "The groundbreaking event is the first step in a journey that we couldn't be more excited to see moving forward."

The Company's Nevada subsidiary, CR Property Management, LLC ("Property Co."), entered into a Commercial Lease Agreement with Wildwood River Properties, LLC ("Landlord") on September 20, 2019, which provides that the Landlord will build two steel frame warehouses, each 110,000 sq.ft. The Landlord will rent each warehouse to the Property Co. for the base rent of $1.00 per sq. ft. or a term of 10 years with two (2) five (5) year renewals. Once the warehouses are built, Orchid will be responsible for interior build-out, as well as power and water consumption. Power will be provided by solar and purchased from the landlord at 50% of current local utility KWH pricing.

Case Study: Replicating Previous Successes

Orchid's operation of its grow facility in Salem, OR, which was part of the Greenbloom acquisition, as well as their new facility near Portland, OR, are being run as a small scale of what the Calexico project will be. The new Portland grow facility, which will be growing in the next 60-90 days (pending OLCC license transfer completion), is built-out almost identically to their build in Calexico. This new cultivation facility in Portland will be a testing ground for the company's already existing methodologies, as well as implementing new learnings that the company feels will give it a leg up on many other grow facilities. The collective experience in Oregon will help ensure a successful scale-up and build out of Calexico and enable the company to optimize harvests.

