First Bitcoin Capital Corp.: First Bitcoin Capital Corp (OTC:BITCF) Incubator Division Announced Tipestry, Inc., An Innovative Content Monetization And Social Media Platform As Its First Client Company

TEL AVIV, ISRAEL / ACCESSWIRE / September 23, 2019 / FIRST BITCOIN CAPITAL CORP (OTC PINK:BITCF) ("the Company") a prolific generator of more than 100 unique cryptocurrencies and developer of blockchain-powered technologies is proud to announce that it has accepted Tipestry Inc., into its startup incubator program. Recently First Bitcoin announced the launch of a new program, that looks to help crypto entrepreneurs to turn their startup businesses into thriving online brands. Through the incubator program, First Bitcoin said it plans to provide startups with business training, workspace, access to mentors and other resources.

According to Hootsuite.com: Social media use is growing

3.48 billion people now use social media. That's an increase of 9% from last year. Put another way: 45% of the total world population are using social networks.

366 million new people started using social media in the past year. That's more than a million new people joining social media every single day.

ABOUT TIPESTRY, INC

Tipestry is a new kind of social media platform that automatically adds a comment section with built-in cryptocurrency tipping to any website, allowing posters and website owners to earn Bitcoin, Ether, Dogecoin and other cryptocurrencies for creating and sharing content. Tipestry Go is an augmented reality app that lets users leave comments and 3D objects at any physical location and hunt for digital coins hidden around the world.

Tipestry.com

Tipestry adds a comment section to any website, enabling discussions of an endless variety of topics and letting contributors earn cryptocurrency for posting content, leaving comments, and curating posts. It also lets users tip website owners and shows popular topics in a content aggregation format on Tipestry.com

To create or view existing comments about a website, users enter the site's URL on Tipestry.com and a page will load with a list of topics and the option to create a new topic. From this page users can also upvote or downvote the site and tip cryptocurrency to its owner once they are verified.

Tipestry Browser Extension

The Tipestry Browser add-on introduces a new, social way to surf the web by letting users join conversations about the site they're on directly from the browser by clicking on the Tipestry icon to open a comment section. It also lets people conveniently show their appreciation for content creators by tipping Bitcoin, Ether, Dogecoin, etc. to website owners and other Tipestry users without leaving the site they're viewing.

Tipestry Go

Tipestry Go for iOS, Android, and the web (tipestrygo.com) lets users leave comments and augmented reality objects at any physical location, join local chats for their city, and see the described location in Wikipedia article on the map or in AR. It also features Treasure Hunts, where users can collect digital coins nearby in augmented reality or hidden around the world from the map screen.

Ways to Earn Money Through Tipestry:

1. Level Up: Tipestry features a point-based leveling system that rewards users with Tipcoins and other tokens for completing tasks needed to level up. Tasks include things like receiving upvotes, gaining followers, referring other users, and sharing posts. Higher levels also increase voting power for site governance: Tipestry features a democratic, decentralized governance model designed to avoid the problems on older social platforms where site admins and moderators can abuse their power and push agendas.

2. Post content on Tipestry to receive tips and win periodic Best of Contests. Few social sites feature any kind of tipping, and when they do- it's usually either through fiat, which means users have to link a bank or credit card and give up their privacy, or, if it's through cryptocurrency, it's normally only though that platform's own obscure coin. Tipestry, on the other hand, features built-in tipping with Bitcoin, Ether, ERC-20 tokens, Dogecoin, and in the future many more coins and tokens.

Tips received are displayed at the bottom of posts.

3. For website owners-Verify website ownership to start receiving tips for a site. No need to submit personal information, no need to add a tip button to your site, no need to deal with obscure tokens, and no more need for permission from payment processors, banks, or censored crowdfunding platforms. Tipestry offers a completely new way to monetize content made possible through cryptocurrency.

All Tipestry accounts can give and receive tips for posts and comments, but websites must be verified by their owner before receiving tips.

4. Hunt for Coins in the Tipestry Go augmented reality app, which features Treasure Hunts where users follow clues and hunt for coins hidden around the world. Users can also take advantage of special offers from companies promoting their local businesses from the map screen. Tipestry Go also makes networking easier through AR - leave a business card floating in the air for people to tap on and add to their contact list.

Gather coins in augmented reality.

Ways to Promote Content or Businesses through Tipestry:

1. Create a Post on Tipestry about a site or content. From the post page, users can receive tips and points towards leveling, and the more votes and tips received, the higher the post shows up on the Tipestry.com content aggregation site. To gain further exposure, users can also share a link to Tipestry posts on Facebook, Twitter, and other legacy social media platforms.

In addition to posts and coins, the map and AR screens in Tipestry Go show the location featured in Wikipedia articles that contain physical coordinates.

2. Add a Token to Tipestry. Companies and projects with an ERC-20 tokens- they'd like to spread the word about or distribute to crypto enthusiasts can apply to add their token to Tipestry.

3. Place AR Coins at a Physical Business: Tipestry Go lets businesses place coins and coupons in augmented reality at a physical location to encourage foot traffic from users of the app.

4. Micro e-lancing and bounties: create a post on Tipestry offering rewards for completing tasks such as social media activities and small freelance jobs and pay people for doing them through tips.

First Bitcoin Incubator and Tipestry

As part of this deal, First Bitcoin will receive a 6% equity stake in Tipestry and 1,000,000 Tipcoins in exchange for $350,000 worth of restricted BITCF stock at the end of the one-year incubation program.

"We are honored to be accepted into First Bitcoin's incubator program and become part of the company's innovative family of projects," said David Davies, founder of Tipestry. "One of the reasons we are excited to work with First Bitcoin is that they recognized the potential of Bitcoin several years before most publicly traded companies, demonstrating visionary leadership and appreciation for blockchain technology. In addition to joining the incubator, we also look forward to working with First Bitcoin and their client companies to create partnerships and integrate their cryptocurrencies into our content tipping platform."

