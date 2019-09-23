Crypto.com Lists Contentos (COS)

Best place to purchase COS at true cost with zero fees and markups

HONG KONG, Sept. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Crypto.com , the pioneering payments and cryptocurrency platform, announced today that it has listed Contentos (COS) to its App. COS joins a growing list of cryptocurrencies and stablecoins on the Crypto.com platform, such as Bitcoin (BTC), Ether (ETH), Litecoin (LTC), XRP, TrueUSD (TUSD), PAXOS (PAX), and its own MCO and CRO Tokens.

Contentos is a blockchain protocol that aims to form the foundation for a decentralized digital content ecosystem that empowers all members, including creators, consumers, and advertisers, to earn fair compensation for their contributions. COS will be the Contentos in-ecosystem cryptocurrency used to reward positive contributions and to pay for services within the network.

With COS added to the Crypto.com, users can now purchase it at true cost with no fees - credit card and bank transfer both supported. As Crypto.com also offers the MCO Visa Card, this adds additional utility to COS as users can easily convert cryptocurrencies into fiat currencies and spend at over 40m merchants globally.

Mick Tsai, Co-founder & CEO of Contentos said: "Collaboration with Crypto.com is a milestone on our journey to building a decentralized content ecosystem. Having this channel will facilitate real value transactions in our content creators' daily lives, by utilizing the Contentos tokens ($COS) within the app and Visa card. I look forward to more opportunities as Crypto.com further their global reach."

Kris Marszalek, Co-Founder and CEO of Crypto.com said: "We're thrilled to welcome Contentos to the Crypto.com platform and look forward to working together closely to further increase global adoption of cryptocurrency as a payment method."

Note: COS is not available for Crypto.com App users in the U.S.

About Contentos

The vision of Contentos is to build a decentralized, global digital content community that allows content to be freely produced, distributed, rewarded, and traded, while protecting author rights. Contentos will incentivize content creation and global diversity and return the rights and value of content to its users. Contentos also intends to establish itself as the future Ethereum of digital content, accepting content DApps of all kinds. For more information, visit: https://www.contentos.io/

About Crypto.com

Crypto.com was founded in 2016 on a simple belief: it's a basic human right for everyone to control their money, data and identity. With over 1 million users on its platform today, Crypto.com provides a powerful alternative to traditional financial services, turning its vision of "cryptocurrency in every wallet" into reality, one customer at a time. Crypto.com is built on a solid foundation of security, privacy and compliance and is the first cryptocurrency company in the world to have CCSS Level 3, ISO27001:2013 and PCI:DSS 3.2.1, Level 1 compliance. Crypto.com is headquartered in Hong Kong with a 170+ strong team. For more information, please visit www.crypto.com.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/999333/Crypto_com_X_COS.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/888271/Crypto_Logo.jpg