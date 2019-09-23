CPhI recruiting freelance pharmaceutical authors contributing to the global industry professionals

SHANGHAI, Sept. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CPhI.CN is a vertical B2B online trade platform serving the pharmaceutical industry globally. As the initiator of an Internet platform for knowledge sharing in the pharmaceutical field, CPhI.CN aims to create hot industry content to achieve effective communication of information among pharmaceutical professionals through news publishing, webinars and online and offline events.

The original writers league of CPhI.CN gathers authors among the most talented experts in the pharmaceutical industry worldwide. It is committed to providing users with up-to-date, professional and in-depth industry reports on a daily basis, while witnessing the revolution and development of the pharmaceutical industry.

The platform is currently recruiting pharmaceutical authors who are willing to contribute to pharmaceutical areas of concern for the rest of the pharmaceutical society covering CPhI.CN (www.en-cphi.cn) and CPhI-China.CN (www.cphi-china.cn).

What we can provide for the authors:

Satisfying contribution fee

An opportunity to become a KOL in the pharmaceutical industry

Link to omnimedia platform

Qualification for authors and articles:

Work as a freelance writer

Above 30% originality

No less than 600 words per article

First release and exclusive rights for CPhI.CN

If you are a specialist in pharmaceutical industry or if you have passions for writing in spare time,

join us to share your insights into the hot news, market analysis, rules and regulations, R&D of the pharmaceutical industry.

About CPhI.CN

Founded in 2010, CPhI.CN (www.en-cphi.cn) is a vertical B2B online trade platform serving the pharmaceutical industry. Unlimited business opportunities were created for the best suppliers and buyers from the fourteen industries of CPhI China, including but not limited to NEA, BioPh, ICSE, LABWorld, P-MEC, InnoPack and Clean Tech Area.

United with CPhI China and P-MEC China, CPhI.CN (www.en-cphi.cn) integrates exhibition and website together to provide our professional buyers and suppliers in the pharmaceutical industry with all-round services anywhere and anytime.

About CPhI China

CPhI China is your gateway to successfully grow your business at the 2nd largest pharma market in the world. Co-located with P-MEC China, this is your One-stop Shop pharma platform in Asia whether you are looking for sourcing new business or getting the latest market insight. CPhI and P-MEC China features a range of product zones with specific focuses to cater to your every sourcing, networking and business development need.

For more information visit www.cphi.com/china