Cubic Transportation Systems' Strategy Director Andy Taylor to discuss the vision of MaaS and business models for mobility success

Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) today announced Andy Taylor, director of strategy for its Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS) business division, will lead a masterclass on Mobility as a Service (MaaS) as well as participate in a panel discussion on data and digital technologies in transportation at the Scottish Transport Show in Edinburgh, Scotland. Taking place September 25 at the Edinburgh Corn Exchange, the Scottish Transport Show highlights all aspects of the Scottish transport industry and brings industry experts together for a day of networking, masterclasses and an exhibition of the most innovative technologies.

"Mobility as a Service brings together urban, suburban and rural communities under a true vision of integrated multi-modal transport," said Taylor. "Scotland has embraced this vision and is spearheading the development and deployment of solutions that are right for the population and their needs. We're delighted to support Scotland as it advances this vision."

Taylor will lead the following masterclass:

Mobility as a Service: Business Models for Success

Date/Time: September 25; 10:00 -10:45 a.m. (local time)

The masterclass will explore: What MaaS really means for cities and communities Delivering projects that work, avoiding projects that add congestion and divert investment Enabling smarter transport consumers and delivering smarter transport systems

Taylor will also participate in the following Knowledge Hub panel discussion:

The Data and Digital Transport Revolution Happening Now

Date/Time: September 25; 11:40 a.m. 12:20 p.m. (local time)

The panel discussion will explore: Ways to harness smart systems and fast data Exploiting data and digital development to empower consumers Building in innovation, resilience, flexibility and positive disruption

For more information on Cubic's innovative transportation solutions and services, please visit cubic.com/transportation. Follow CTS @CubicTS on Twitter and follow the social media conversation surrounding the event with ScottishTransportShow.

