Presentations at CICON on Friday, Sep. 27, at 1:00 PM and 6:30 PM CEST and at ESMO on Saturday, Sep. 28, at 12:00 PM CEST

AVID200 is a first-in-class, rationally designed inhibitor of TGF-beta 1 3, the main oncogenic TGF-beta isoforms

AVID200 is undergoing Phase 1 testing in solid tumors and fibrosis

Forbius, a clinical-stage protein engineering company that develops biotherapeutics to treat fibrosis and cancer, announces presentations highlighting AVID200's immuno-oncology mode of action at the Fifth CRI-CIMT-EATI-AACR International Cancer Immunotherapy Conference (CICON) in Paris (Sep. 25 28) and European Society of Medical Oncology (ESMO) 2019 Annual Congress in Barcelona (Sep. 27 Oct. 1).

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190923005278/en/

Forbius will present at ESMO on Saturday, Sep. 28, at 12:00 PM CEST in Hall 4 (Graphic: Business Wire)

The presentations describe the selective targeting of TGF-beta by AVID200 to increase T-cell-mediated cytotoxicity and immune cell infiltration, resulting in enhanced efficacy of immune checkpoint inhibitors when combined with AVID200 in syngeneic mouse tumor models.

Details of the Presentations Are as Follows:

CICON

Date: Friday, Sep. 27, 2019

Time: 1:00 3:00 PM and 6:30 8:00 PM CEST (Poster Session B)

Abstract B041

The full abstract will be available online on Sep. 25

ESMO

Date: Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019

Time: 12:00 1:00 PM CEST

Location: Hall 4

Abstract #3582, Presentation Number 504P

Link to online Program here (search for AVID200 to see full abstract)

About Forbius: Targeting TGF-beta and EGFR Pathways in Fibrosis and Cancer

Forbius is a clinical-stage protein engineering company that develops biotherapeutics to treat fibrosis and cancer. We are focused on the transforming growth factor-beta (TGF-beta) and epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) pathways.

Forbius' team of TGF-beta biology experts have designed a proprietary platform of TGF-beta inhibitors with best-in-class potency and selectivity against the principal disease-driving isoforms 1 3. This novel class of TGF-beta inhibitors has proven highly active in preclinical models of fibrosis and cancer and was well-tolerated in long-term toxicology studies. Forbius' lead TGF-beta 1 3 inhibitor, AVID200, is undergoing Phase 1 clinical trials in two fibrotic indications as well as in solid tumors.

Forbius' lead program targeting EGFR is AVID100. AVID100 is an anti-EGFR antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) with a novel tumor-selective mode of action. This program is undergoing Phase 2a clinical trials in EGFR-overexpressing solid tumors.

About TGF-beta 1 3

TGF-beta 1 3 are the main oncogenic TGF-beta isoforms expressed by many solid tumors. They are believed to play a major role in T-cell suppression, fibrosis, and resistance to anti-PD-(L)1 therapies such as nivolumab (Opdivo) and pembrolizumab (Keytruda) (Chakravarthy et al., Nature Comm., 2018; Tauriello et al., Nature, 2018; Mariathasan et al., Nature, 2018).

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190923005278/en/

Contacts:

Ilia A. Tikhomirov

info@forbius.com