LOOP Insights Inc.: Loop Insights Signs a Letter of Intent with All Net LLC to Become the Technology Provider for Their New Las Vegas Stadium Project

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 23, 2019 / LOOP Insights Inc. (TSX.V:MTRX) (the "Company" or "Loop") is pleased to announce that it has signed an LOI with All Net LLC ("All Net") to enter into a business partnership, whereby Loop will supply its AI marketing intelligence solutions to the All Net Stadium Project in Las Vegas, NV (the "Proposed Transaction").

All Net is constructing the most unique non-gaming destination on the fabulous Las Vegas Strip in Nevada, US, that will combine sports and entertainment events with corporate promotions to provide visitors with an exhilarating and memorable Las Vegas experience. The All Net Resort and Arena will appeal to upscale demographic groups including young professionals and families to extend the Las Vegas tourism industry well beyond traditional gaming. The proposed partnership with Loop will see Loop create a custom technology solution stack implemented in a revolutionary property right in the heart of Las Vegas Boulevard.

Rob Anson, Loop's CEO, comments: "The All Net Resort and Arena is going to be a truly unique venue. It's a $2.7 billion project situated on a 27-acre parcel with a huge hotel, SPA, sports and entertainment arena, world-class restaurants, night clubs, retail shops and show rooms. Considering the size and scope of the project, having Loop's name associated with it is a big win for us. The Las Vegas Stadium Project inside this stunning complex will be wired up to our technology - this will create a personalized visitor experience that is second to none."

About All Net, LLC

All Net, LLC is a company constructing the All Net Resort and Arena. A project of businessman and former basketball player Jackie Robinson, the multi-billion dollar complex is located on the Las Vegas Strip and will consist of a 500-room Five-Star Spa Hotel, a 2,000-room hotel tower, a multi-use 23,000-seat arena with a retractable roof, world-class restaurants, stunning night clubs, a 2,500-seat dinner show room, exclusive retail shops, a sports museum, a 250,000 sq. ft. convention center and a 350,000 sq. ft. food and retail plaza, a 12-screen luxury movie theatre, a 24-lane bowling alley, and a 30,000 sq. ft. production studio.

About LOOP

LOOP Insights Inc. (TSX.V: MTRX) is a Vancouver-based technology company that has developed a unique automated AI marketing platform intended to level the playing field for brick and mortar retailers in their battle with online digital competition. LOOP gives brands and retailers the capability to inter-connect their physical and digital ecosystems by using the device that can be plugged into any point of sale environment, independent of hardware or IT networks, thus enabling rapid deployment and global scale. Retailers and brands benefit from making real-time, data-driven decisions that help them curate unique personalized customer experiences in stores, a capability which previously did not exist.

