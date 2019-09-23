The Denturist Association of BC: NDP Government Breaking Health Care Promise to BC Seniors

NANAIMO, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 23, 2019 / The Denturist Association of BC (DABC) is not supportive of the proposed government amendments to the Denturists regulations. The DABC has expressed concern that while other provincial legislatures in Canada have modernized the Scope of Practice for the denturist profession, this NDP government has stepped backwards. The NDP has failed in their promise to deliver efficient, modern access for all patients including seniors. Denturists are safely delivering expanded services in other provinces; however, BC's Health Minister refuses to move BC's denturists regulations into the 21st century.

In an August 30, 2019 media release the NDP stated, "The provincial government is posting proposed oral health regulatory changes with the intention of promoting more interprofessional practice, as well as providing more dental care options for people in B.C."

Vancouver Island Denturist Allan Boos stated, "The DABC representing over 200 professional denturists in BC was shocked at the recent proposed government amendments to the Denturist Scope of Practice." Boos went on to say that, "If these proposed amendments move forward it is a giant step backward for seniors seeking more dental care options as promised by the Minister."

Patients that require dental appliances such as full and partial dentures are for the large part senior citizens. The seniors of BC deserve more freedom when accessing a dental health care professional. The DABC has advocated changes that would modernize and bring BC's Denturist regulations in-line with other provinces across Canada.

DABC spokesperson Allan Boos said, "While the Minister talks about improved access in the regulations, what he has proposed impedes seniors from care under one roof to address their needs." The Ministers proposal does not improve safety and is not efficient for seniors with mobility issues and limited resources."

The DABC has been supportive of the current government action in the appointment of Harry Cayton who reviewed the College of Dental Surgeons of BC (CDBC) which is governed by the HPA that includes doctors, nurses, dentist and denturists. Mr. Cayton recommended a complete overhaul and modernization of BC's system for regulating health professionals. The governments proposed amendments for Denturists do not reflect these advancements.

Denturist across Canada are delivering expanded services.

Allan Boos concluded, "Why are regulations for BC Denturists falling behind the rest of Canada? These proposed changes foster the already archaic regulation system in BC. Roadblocks continue to restrict and impede BC Denturists in their ability to deliver modern technologically advanced treatments to patients. BC seniors and all patients that require dental appliances deserve better".

