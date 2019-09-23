Rights and Issues Investment Trust plc (RIII) Rights and Issues Investment Trust plc: Net Asset Value(s) 23-Sep-2019 / 13:30 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* *Rights and Issues Investment Trust plc* The Company announces: Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 20/09/2019) of GBP162.57m Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 20/09/2019) of GBP162.57m The Net Asset Value (NAV) at 20/09/2019 was: Number of shares in issue: Per Ordinary share (bid price) - 2,131.35p 7,627,592 including unaudited current period revenue* Per Ordinary share (bid price) - 2,116.43p excluding current period revenue* Ordinary share price 1,945.00p Premium / (Discount) to NAV (8.74%) *Current period revenue covers the period 01/01 to 20/09/2019 *Name of company* *% of portfolio* 1 Scapa Group Plc Ordinary 5p 14.10 2 Treatt Plc Ordinary 2p 12.92 3 Hill & Smith Holdings Plc Ordinary 25p 12.34 4 Macfarlane Group Plc Ordinary 25p 11.79 5 Vp Plc Ordinary 5p 10.04 6 Spirax-Sarco Engineering Plc Ordinary 26.9231p 6.89 7 Electrocomponents PLC Ordinary 10p 6.00 8 Colefax Group Plc Ordinary 10p 5.99 9 Renold Plc Ordinary 5p 4.84 10 Vitec Group Plc Ordinary 20p 3.72 11 Elecosoft Plc Ordinary 1p 2.50 12 Menzies (John) Plc Ordinary 25p 2.40 13 Castings Plc Ordinary 10p 1.13 14 Titon Holdings Plc Ordinary 10p 1.08 15 National Grid Plc Ordinary 11.395p 0.84 16 GlaxoSmithKline Plc Ordinary 25p 0.83 17 Dialight Plc Ordinary 1.89p 0.59 18 Discretionary Unit Fund Managers Ltd 0.54 19 Santander UK 10.375% Non Cumulative Preferred 0.46 20 LPA Group Plc Ordinary 10p 0.41 21 Low & Bonar Plc Ordinary 5p 0.30 22 Chamberlin Plc Ordinary 25p 0.19 23 Coral Products Plc Ordinary 1p 0.10 24 Dyson Group Plc Ordinary GBP0.001 0.00 25 Costain Group Plc Ordinary 50p 0.00 ISIN: GB0007392078 Category Code: NAV TIDM: RIII Sequence No.: 20952 EQS News ID: 878099 End of Announcement EQS News Service

