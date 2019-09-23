Kraft Paper Market Worth $18.7 Billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, Sept. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Kraft Paper Market by Grade (Bleached, Unbleached, Wrapping & Packaging, Sack kraft paper), Packaging form (Wraps, Pouches, Grocery & Industrial bags, Corrugated box, Envelopes), Applications, Region - Global Forecast to 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets, the Kraft Paper Market is projected to grow from USD 15.6 billion in 2019 to USD 18.7 billion by 2025, recording a CAGR of 3.0% during the forecast period.

Download PDF Brochure:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=264661010

Browse in-depth TOC on "Kraft Paper Market" 200 - Tables 25 - Figures 300 - Pages

View detailed Table of Content here:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/kraft-paper-market-264661010.html

The rising demand for sustainable packaging solutions in various end-user industries such as food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics & personal care, and building & construction, and the increasing urban population are factors that are projected to drive the growth of the kraft paper market across the globe. Moreover, the cost-effectiveness and eco-friendly features of kraft papers packaging solutions, improved product protection, and reduced environmental impact have led to increased adoption across the globe.

In terms of value & volume, the bleached segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2019 to 2025.

The bleached segment of the kraft paper market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, in terms of both value and volume. The growth of this segment is attributed to the increasing demand for bleached kraft papers in various end-use sectors, including food & beverage, healthcare, and cosmetics & personal care. One of the key advantages offered by bleached kraft papers is high strength, durability, and aesthetic appeal. Moreover, bleached kraft papers are recyclable and sustainable packaging materials, which encourages its demand globally.

Request Sample Pages:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=264661010

In terms of value and volume, the corrugated boxes segment is estimated to lead the kraft paper market in 2019.

Complex supply chains and networks in the food & beverages industry require several processes to be integrated, to enable the inbound and outbound flow of sustainable packaging. Currently, several food & beverage packaging producers are using sustainable packaging solutions to enhance the efficiency of their operations by reducing the lead time required for delivering products to manufacturers/suppliers. Corrugated boxes are sturdy and offer enhanced protection solutions during transit, due to which it witnesses high demand across industries, particularly for transporting different products to suppliers. The demand for kraft paper-based corrugated boxes is witnessing an increase in the food & beverage industry, as it is a cost-effective solution and offers a competitive advantage in the market.

In terms of value and volume, the Asia Pacific region is projected to lead the kraft paper market during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is projected to dominate the Kraft Paper Market during the forecast period. This is attributed to the increasing demand for sustainable, cost-effective, and recyclable packaging solutions in densely populated countries such as India and China. In addition, the growing population in these countries widens the customer base for FMCG products, food & beverages, which in turn, is projected to drive the growth of the kraft paper market in the region. Moreover, factors such as industrialization, growing middle-class population, rising disposable income, changing lifestyles of customers, and increasing awareness among customers pertaining to low packaging waste are projected to drive the demand for Kraft Paper Market in the region.

Companies such as Mondi (Austria), Segezha group (Russia), Klabin(Brazil), Billerudkorsnas (Sweden), Stora Enso (Finland), Daio Paper Construction (Japan), Nordic Paper (Sweden), Glatfelter(US), and Gascogne Papier (Austria) are the key players operating in the kraft paper market. Expansions, investments, divestments, new product developments, and acquisitions are some of the major strategies adopted by these key players to enhance their position in the kraft paper market.

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=264661010

Browse Adjacent Markets: : Packaging Market Research Reports & Consulting

Browse Related Reports:

Industrial Packaging Market by Pack Type (Drums, Containers, Pails, Sacks, Crates), Material (Metal, Paperboard, Wood, Plastic), Application (Automotive, Food & Beverages, Building & Construction, Chemical), Region - Global Forecast to 2026

Protective Packaging Market by Material (Foam Plastics, Paper & Paperboard), Type (Flexible, Rigid, Foam), Function (Cushioning, Blocking & Bracing, Void Fill), Application (Food & Beverage, Consumer Electronics), Region - Global Forecast to 2022

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Shelly Singh

MarketsandMarkets INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/kraft-paper-market.asp

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/kraft-paper.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg