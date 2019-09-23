Utility SaskPower is set to close the net metering open to systems up to 100 kW in size once a 16 MW cumulative generation capacity limit is reached in the province.Canadian utility SaskPower, which serves approximately 522,000 customers in the province of Saskatchewan, has announced it will only continue accepting applications for net metered solar projects until November 31, 2021 or when a 16 MW capacity limit set for the scheme is reached. With the power company itself having estimated the 16 MW cap will be reached very soon, it appears likely the net metering regime, which is open to solar ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...