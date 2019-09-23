HGTV Host Bryan Baeumler & The Original CleanBoot(R) enter into a Brand Endorsement Partnership

COLDWATER, ONTARIO / ACCESSWIRE / September 23, 2019 / The Original CleanBoot®, a washable, reusable 100% Neoprene boot cover, is announcing a partnership with HGTV's Gemini Award-winning, Bryan Baeumler.

Bryan Baeumler is the star of HGTV shows such as House of Bryan, Bryan Inc, Leave it to Bryan, Disaster DIY, and the highest rated HGTV Canada show in over 10 years, Island of Bryan.

" Working clean and safe is mandatory in construction. The Original CleanBoot ® allows our workers to accomplish both. It's a natural fit in our industry. Pair that with the environmental waste created by disposables booties, this product is a no brainer." said Baeumler.

The Original CleanBoot® was invented as a washable, reusable, 100% Neoprene overshoe, with a patented extra grip sole. Its creation was to allow residential contractors to enter customer's homes clean and safe. Currently, contractors entering a customer's home either remove their work boots, or utilize plastic/ paper disposable booties. If they remove their mandated safety footwear, they void any sort of insurance that would cover them should they have a slip, trip or fall. Disposable booties create an excessive amount of environmental waste and are grossly inferior to The Original CleanBoot®.

Each year there are about 17,000 lost-time injuries due to falls in the workplace*

65% of all fall-related injuries are from "same level"*

One in five lost-time injuries result from falls*

Every year about 20 people die in Ontario because of workplace falls*

80 workers are injured every day because of a fall - that's one every 20 minutes*

Source: *WSIB "Preventing Slips, Trips and Falls in the Workplace"

The Original CleanBoot® comes in 4 convenient sizes (Small, Medium, Large, and XL) to accommodate a wide range of styles, shapes and sizes of work boots and shoes.

The home improvement market in Canada reached $47.9 billion in 2017.

About The Original CleanBoot®

The Original CleanBoot® is committed to quality, durability, cleanliness and safety. The Original CleanBoot® is offered throughout Canada and the US, through a wide range of contractor supply (Plumbing, Electrical, HVAC, Industrial and Safety Supply), online retailers, and independent retailers. Learn more: https://www.thecleanboot.ca (Canada) https://www.thecleanboot.com (USA)

About Bryan Baeumler and the Baeumler Brand

A Canadian television host on several HGTV/HGTV Canada shows, Bryan Baeumler has been educating and entertaining viewers across Canada and the U.S. for over seven years on his hit shows House of Bryan, Disaster DIY, and Leave it to Bryan. Bryan Baeumler also stars on Bryan Inc., Home to Win, Canada's Handyman Challenge and the latest success, Island of Bryan.

The Baeumler Brand includes Baeumler Construction, Baeumler Approved, Baeumler Productions, Baeumler Media and the newly launched, Baeumler Family Foundation for Kids. Each and every one of his companies prides itself on professionalism, respect, and quality workmanship. Bryan is also currently a spokesperson for RBC Royal Bank.

For more information on Bryan Baeumler and the Baeumler Brand, visit: http://www.bryanbaeumler.com/

Baeumlers Offer Their Support to the Bahamian Community in Wake of Hurricane Dorian

Bryan and Sarah Baeumler, who have been busy restoring a resort on South Andros Island in Bahamas as documented in the HGTV Canada series Island of Bryan, are safe and sound.

The Baeumler family were not on the island when Hurricane Dorian hit the Bahamas. The Caerula Mar resort, where the series is filmed, was not damaged and all of the staff and Island of Bryan crew there are safe. However, the incredible path of destruction has had a huge impact on the surrounding area and the Bahamian community.

After receiving news of the hurricane's destruction, the Baeumlers organized a GoFundMe page and have pledged to match the donations. The Baeumler Family Charity will give 100 per cent of the proceeds directly to the Bahamas Out Islands in need. Their initial goal of $10,000 was surpassed within hours of launch, with contributions continuing to grow. The campaign runs until September 30, 2019.

In addition to the GoFundMe page, the Baeumlers and the Caerula Mar resort are offering to work directly with the local government, the Red Cross and other agencies to assist in recovery efforts. Following Hurricane Irma in 2017, Bryan helped assemble tractor-trailers filled with basic necessities and tools to help with reconstruction. The Baeumlers will be travelling back to Caerula Mar in the coming days.

The Caerula Mar Hurricane Dorian Relief GoFundMe campaign is being run through the Baueumler Family Foundation (a registered Canadian charity).

Source: https://www.hgtv.ca/bryan-baeumler/blog/baeumlers-reach-out-to-support-bahamian-community-in-wake-of-hurricane-dorian-1931414/?cid=sf218762540+sf218762540&sf218762540=1

CONTACT:

Chad Madill

705-727-8668

chad@thecleanboot.ca

SOURCE: The Original CleanBoot®

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/560176/HGTV-Host-Bryan-Baeumler-The-Original-CleanBootR-enter-into-a-Brand-Endorsement-Partnership