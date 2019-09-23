Hawkeye Systems, Inc.: Hawkeye Systems Begins Trading Publicly Under Symbol "HWKE"

Setting Out to Create the Next-Generation Imaging Technology Company

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 23, 2019 / Hawkeye Systems, Inc. (OTCQB:HWKE), a next-generation imaging technology company, today announced the commencement of trading under the ticker symbol "HWKE" effective August 8, 2019. Additional information can be found in the company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission found here.

Corby Marshall, Chief Executive Officer of Hawkeye Systems, commented, "Our vision is to provide better imaging data for mission critical applications. Our patent pending camera systems use RGB, Volumetric and Light Field camera technologies to capture, store, process and output images and depth data in 180 and 360 degrees in real time. These systems provide live streaming and real time image analysis of immersive 360 degree video, which can be applied to a variety of industries and use cases, from the battlefield to the factory floor. We have initially set our targets on military and law enforcement, auto scan, entertainment, manufacturing, education and medical industries. We are thrilled to now be a publicly-traded company and look forward to reporting our progress with shareholders and the Wall Street community."

Hawkeye Systems, Inc. is an American next generation imaging technology company. It was founded by former member of the US Military who joined forces with Hollywood film production veterans to focus on developing cutting edge imaging products and services to assist the military and police forces with Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR). Hawkeye's imaging technology enables A.I. image analysis solutions across a variety of industries, which include entertainment, sports, auto, education and medical spaces, while also serving military, police and law enforcement agencies. Any industry that can use real time image analysis will see value in Hawkeye's camera systems, from protecting our soldiers in the field to automating quality control in manufacturing.

Presently, imaging technology is not efficiently enabled with data in a way that couples the two sources to work together. Camera and media control systems are disjointed and not optimized for the new emerging multi-camera captures for Broadcast, Cinema and VR/AR. In comparison, Hawkeye is generations ahead in that we are able to synchronize AI and data processing, while also providing notifications to the operator. In a sense, we are orchestrating the entire VR/AR practice by creating a seamless immersive experience for the user.

About Hawkeye Systems, Inc.

For more information about Hawkeye Systems, visit HawkeyeSystemsInc.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such statements include, but are not limited to, any statements relating to access to capital, liquidity, increased visibility, our growth strategy and product development, updates on the CRADA, and any other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could negatively affect our business, operating results, financial condition and stock price. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated are: risks related to our growth strategy; risks relating to the results of research and development activities; our ability to obtain, perform under and maintain financing and strategic agreements and relationships; our dependence on third-party suppliers and partners; our ability to attract, integrate, and retain key personnel; the early stage of products under development; our need for substantial additional funds; government regulation; patent and intellectual property matters; competition; as well as other risks described in our SEC filings. Important factors that may cause the actual results to differ from those expressed within may include, but are not limited to: the success or failure of Hawkeye's efforts to successfully market its camera; systems, other products and services as scheduled; Hawkeye's ability to attract and retain quality employees; the effect of changing economic conditions; increased competition; the ability of Hawkeye to obtain adequate debt or equity financing. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in our expectations or any changes in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law.

