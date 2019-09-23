Worlds Inc. Files Patent Infringement Lawsuit Against Linden Lab's "Second Life"

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / September 23, 2019 / Worlds Inc. (OTCQB:WDDD), a leading intellectual property developer and licensee of patents related to 3D online virtual worlds, has filed a complaint for patent infringement against Linden Research, Inc., d/b/a Linden Lab, a Delaware corporation based in San Francisco, California. In the complaint, Worlds accuses Linden Lab and its "Second Life" product of infringing Worlds' U.S. Patent No. 7,181,690, titled "System and Method for Enabling Users to Interact in a Virtual Space" (the "'690 Patent").

"We will work diligently to defend Worlds' patent rights," said Wayne M. Helge, lead counsel of Worlds' litigation team at Davidson, Berquist, Jackson & Gowdey, LLP (DBJG) against Linden Lab. "Unlike many patents being asserted across the country, the '690 Patent' has already fended off an adversarial challenge of its validity."

The '690 Patent's validity was challenged in 2015, in an inter partes review petition filed by Bungie, Inc. with the USPTO's Patent Trial and Appeal Board (PTAB). More than 18 months later, the '690 Patent emerged from the inter partes review process with the asserted claims determined to be patentable by a panel of three judges of the PTAB.

In addition to DBJG, Worlds has the experienced litigation team at RatnerPrestia's Wilmington, Delaware office, including attorneys Jeffrey B. Bove and Rex A. Donnelly, providing support in its enforcement of its patent rights.

"Our expert legal team at Davidson Berquist successfully defended the '690 Patent before the PTAB, and convinced the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Court (CAFC) to reverse and remand unfavorable PTAB decisions against other Worlds' patents. The CAFC's ruling instructed the PTAB to reconsider the methods it used to evaluate the relationship between Activision and Bungie, and provided strong guidance on the rules to follow," stated Thom Kidrin, Worlds Inc. CEO. "We await an imminent favorable final outcome from the PTAB in this matter, and look forward to both restarting our already-active litigation against Activision and asserting Worlds' intellectual property rights against other infringers. This litigation against Linden Lab is the first step in that process.

Kidrin noted, "Our '690 Patent is fundamental to the functionality and success of numerous 3-D, computer-generated, graphical, multi-user, interactive virtual world systems and games that are enjoyed by millions of people globally. While we are excited by the popularity of these games, we want to ensure that we and our shareholders receive just compensation for the system and method we developed that helped make these types of products possible."

About Worlds Inc.

Worlds, Inc. (OTCQB:WDDD), is a leading intellectual property developer and licensee of patents related to 3D online virtual worlds. The Company has a portfolio of 10 U.S. patents for multi-server technology for 3D applications. The earliest of these patents issued on an application filed November 12, 1996. A provisional patent application, serial number 60/020,296, was filed on November 13, 1995. These patents are related to each other and disclose and claim systems and methods for enabling users to interact in a virtual space. For additional information about Worlds, Inc., please visit: www.Worlds.com.

About Davidson, Berquist, Jackson & Gowdey, LLP

DBJG ranked as one of the top 15 law firms or corporate legal departments measured by the number of representations in Inter Partes Review, Covered Business Method, and Post-Grant Review proceedings before PTAB in 2015. Docket Navigator's 2015 Year in Review identified DBJG's Wayne Helge as a top 10 attorney in the PTAB. https://www.davidsonberquist.com/

About RatnerPrestia

RatnerPrestia is a U.S.-based intellectual property law firm with significant clients headquartered around the globe. Founded in 1981, RatnerPrestia's offices include locations in Washington, D.C. and Munich, Germany, and RatnerPrestia provides a transatlantic team of experts with broader offerings and capabilities than any other IP law firm of their size. Today, RatnerPrestia maintains a well-earned reputation for high-quality work. https://www.ratnerprestia.com/

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains certain forward-looking statements and information relating to Worlds Inc. that are based on the beliefs of Worlds' management, as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company. Such statements reflect the current views of the Company with respect to future events including estimates and projections about its business based on certain assumptions of its management, including those described in this Release. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risk and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Additional risk factors are included in the Company's public filings with the SEC. Should one or more of these underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as "hoped," "anticipated," "believed," "estimated," "should," "preparing," "expected" or words of a similar nature. The Company does not intend to update these forward-looking statements.

Contacts:

Media Relations:

973-331-9063

PRMediaTeamEC@gmail.com

Investor Relations:

Hayden IR

917-658-7878

hart@haydenir.com

SOURCE: Worlds Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/560643/Worlds-Inc-Files-Patent-Infringement-Lawsuit-Against-Linden-Labs-Second-Life