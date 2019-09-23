Arria NLG to Showcase AI-powered Natural Language Generation Solutions at UiPath Forward III Conference

UiPath and Arria partnership delivers world's first RPA platform with native NLG integration; single solution for enterprises to accelerate and improve the efficiency of analytics and reporting

MORRISTOWN, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / September 23, 2019 / Arria NLG, the global leader in natural language generation, today announced that it will join global partners and clients at the upcoming UiPath Forward III Conference, the industry's largest gathering of robotic process automation practitioners, taking place October 15-16, 2019, at the Bellagio in Las Vegas.

As announced this past June, Arria and UiPath, the world's leading robotic process automation (RPA) provider, have partnered to leverage the synergies between their complementary technologies. Combining UiPath's "Automation First" with Arria's "Power of Language" presents enterprises with a single solution that drives profitability while dramatically improving the speed and accuracy of analytics and reporting.

Among the many use cases for RPA and NLG integration is financial services reporting. Profit and loss reports, for example, can involve more than a dozen spreadsheets that must be reformatted and compiled for review. For employees charged with manually importing, manipulating, verifying and then submitting the data for further analysis and discussion, the process is laborious and time-consuming. In addition, manual composition across different reports tends to introduce errors.

RPA platforms relieve employees of these repetitive, monotonous tasks by automatically collecting and organizing the data into a structured format instantly and with fewer errors. Once the data is structured and imported into a business intelligence (BI) dashboard and made available for analysis, Arria's NLG technologies create the expert narratives that augment data visualizations in natural language, leading enterprise clients to faster, better informed decision-making in near real-time.

NLG represents the idea that the conclusions from complicated tools should be narrated in a way that's simple and easy for most people to understand - using natural language. This makes information from BI tools digestible and explicable, allowing more users to take advantage of actionable insights. Arria offers the only BI integration that can instantly narrate your dashboard's entire underlying dataset-revealing hidden insights not apparent in the visuals alone.

"UiPath has revolutionized how global enterprises in financial services, pharma, healthcare, media and other industries automate business process, delivering unprecedented cost savings, productivity and employee satisfaction," said Sharon Daniels, chief executive officer, Arria NLG. "As a premier UiPath partner, we are excited to join the thousands of RPA experts at FORWARD III and showcase the limitless opportunities for businesses to capitalize on the integration of AI-powered NLG and RPA."

Billed as the largest gathering of RPA practitioners and experts in history, UiPath's Forward III conference will feature over 3000 attendees-including RPA visionaries, innovators, and evangelists who will be sharing insights, making connections, and gaining the inspiration to reinvent how business gets done.

To connect with Arria at UiPath Forward III, please contact cathy.herbert@arria.com

About Arria NLG

Arria is the global leader in the field of Natural Language Generation (NLG), a form of artificial intelligence specializing in extracting insights from complex data sources and communicating that information in natural language (i.e. as if written or spoken by a human). The company owns, develops and licenses its technology through its Arria NLG Studio Platform.

Arria NLG Studio empowers writers and subject matter experts to create an effectively unlimited number of sophisticated narratives based on structured data sets. Arria's simple web-based interface contains a set of easy-to-understand functions that correspond to the array of analytical, linguistic and stylistic decisions a human writer makes when composing thoughtful narrative. Gartner, the world's leading research and advisory company, reports, "Arria is a world leader in NLG."

About UiPath

UiPath is one of the fastest growing and highest-valued AI enterprise software companies worldwide. It is leading the "automation first" era-championing one robot for every person, delivering free and open training and collaboration and enabling robots to learn new skills through AI and machine learning. Led by a commitment to bring digital era skills to more than a million people, the company's enterprise Robotic Process Automation (RPA) platform has already automated millions of repetitive, mind-numbing tasks for business and government organizations all over the world, improving productivity, customer experience and employee job satisfaction.

