The global expansion of PV, wind power and other clean energies will see double-digit growth this year as solar continues to lead the pack.From pv magazine Germany. After stagnating last year, renewable energy has hit back with a vengeance in 2019 with the International Energy Agency (IEA) expecting almost 200 GW of new clean energy generation capacity will have been added by year-end. The lion's share of the new capacity will come from solar - 115 GW of it despite a small decline in China - as PV and wind offer very much the mainstream options. Rapid solar power adoption across EU member states, ...

