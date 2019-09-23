Global release event for Biu-fans in Guangzhou

Premiere at CE China: The Chinese retail giant Suning, strategic partner of CE China, has seized the opportunity to present eight new products of its Biu product line for smart home appliances at the CE China in Guangzhou. On this occasion, fans of Biu were invited to the first ever Biu fan festival to attend the launch.

Suning Launches New Biu Products at CE China 2019 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Behind closed curtains, selected Biu-fans were the first to learn about the premieres of intelligent smart home products at the booth of Suning on the trade show. Among others, Suning presented the new Biu air conditioner as a "pro version", the "Little Dolphin" electric water heater and the "Little Seashells" gas water heater. Suning representatives also showed, how the different devices connect with each other.

According to Suning, Biu will continue to focus on smart products, smart home solutions, and services in order to bring users a full range of smart solutions. The company further announced to launch a large capacity multi-door Biu refrigerator and a Biu washing machine in October.

Jens Heithecker, IFA Executive Director and CE China Chairman, said: "Suning's Biu product premieres here at CE China are a great honour and an example of how to get large attention to innovative concepts. Besides, it is yet another proof that we have chosen the right place and date for our show."

