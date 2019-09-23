Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Montag, 23.09.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 610 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 886423 ISIN: US4663131039 Ticker-Symbol: JBL 
Frankfurt
23.09.19
08:03 Uhr
27,555 Euro
-0,445
-1,59 %
Branche
Halbleiter
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
JABIL INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
JABIL INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
27,610
28,120
14:52
27,590
28,080
14:52
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
JABIL
JABIL INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
JABIL INC27,555-1,59 %