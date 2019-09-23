The highest court in Germany, the Federal Court of Justice, recently ruled in favor of Abiomed (NASDAQ: ABMD) in a patent challenge filed by Thoratec in 2015 and validated the strengths of Abiomed's Impella-related patents.

These patents are also the subject of a separate patent infringement action Abiomed filed against Thoratec (acquired by St. Jude Medical, now Abbott) in 2015 in the District Court in Düsseldorf for the sales and marketing of HeartMate PHP in Germany. That litigation had been stayed pending the recent Federal Court of Justice's ruling. Now that the ruling has been favorably issued, Abiomed will proceed in additional litigation proceedings. Abiomed intends to vigorously enforce its patents.

The Federal Court of Justice's ruling follows its November 2018 ruling and another favorable ruling for Abiomed in the European Patent Office Technical Boards of Appeal on Abiomed's pigtail patents and design for insertion. These rulings are now final and cannot be appealed.

Abiomed has invested more than $500 million and 20 years of research and development for Impella and owns a robust world-wide portfolio of 715 patents and 622 patents pending, covering all aspects of its existing and future products.

ABOUT IMPELLA HEART PUMPS

The Impella 2.5and Impella CP devices are U.S. FDA PMA approved to treat certain advanced heart failure patients undergoing elective and urgent percutaneous coronary interventions (PCI) such as stenting or balloon angioplasty, to re-open blocked coronary arteries. The Impella 2.5, Impella CP, Impella CP with SmartAssist, Impella 5.0 and Impella LD are U.S. FDA approved heart pumps used to treat heart attack or cardiomyopathy patients in cardiogenic shock, and have the unique ability to enable native heart recovery, allowing patients to return home with their own heart. The Impella RP is U.S. FDA approved to treat right heart failure or decompensation following left ventricular assist device implantation, myocardial infarction, heart transplant, or open-heart surgery. Impella is the most studied mechanical circulatory support device in the history of the FDA with real world clinical data on more than 100,000 patients and more than 550 peer-reviewed publications.

In Europe, the Impella 2.5, Impella CP and Impella CP with SmartAssist are CE marked for treatment of high-risk PCI and AMI cardiogenic shock patients for up to 5 days. Impella 5.0 and Impella LD are CE marked to treat heart attack or cardiomyopathy patients in cardiogenic shock for up to 10 days. The Impella 5.5 heart pump is CE marked to treat heart attack or cardiomyopathy patients in cardiogenic shock for up to 30 days. The Impella RP is CE marked to treat right heart failure or decompensation following left ventricular assist device implantation, myocardial infarction, heart transplant, open-heart surgery, or refractory ventricular arrhythmia.

To learn more about the Impella platform of heart pumps, including their approved indications and important safety and risk information associated with the use of the devices, please visit www.impella.com.

ABOUT ABIOMED

Based in Danvers, Massachusetts, USA, Abiomed, Inc. is a leading provider of medical devices that provide circulatory support. Our products are designed to enable the heart to rest by improving blood flow and/or performing the pumping of the heart. For additional information, please visit www.abiomed.com.

Abiomed, Impella, Impella 2.5, Impella 5.0, Impella LD, Impella CP, Impella RP, and Impella Connect are registered trademarks of Abiomed, Inc., and are registered in the U.S. and certain foreign countries. Impella BTR, Impella 5.5, Impella ECP, CVAD Study, and SmartAssist are pending trademarks of Abiomed, Inc.

