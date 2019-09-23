The global jet injector devices market is poised to grow by USD 260.78 million during 2019- 2023, according to a new report by Technavio, progressing at a CAGR of close to 8% during the forecast period.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190923005497/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global jet injector devices market 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

"Technological advancements in jet injector devices and the increasing focus on developments of biologics are some of the major factors that will boost the market growth during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Request Free Sample Pages

The market is driven by the increasing demand for less invasive and self-administrative drug-delivery devices. In addition, the increasing focus on development of biologics is anticipated to further boost the jet injector devices market during the forecast period.

Certain therapeutic drugs, such as those that need to be consumed on a regular basis, can be self-administered by patients. Diseases such as diabetes, arthritis, and Parkinson's disease require medication to be taken at the correct time. Therefore, self-injectable drug-delivery devices are very useful in the treatment of these diseases. Moreover, self-administration of drugs improves the health outcomes and reduces the admission rate at hospitals and clinics. Thus, the increase in the number of home care settings and growing geriatric population will drive the demand for self- injectable drug-delivery devices.

Most of the pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies have been carrying out extensive R&D on new therapeutics to treat many existing and new diseases. One of the recent developments is biologics. Biologics are available in many forms, including vaccination that requires a delivery system. The needle-free technology used in jet injections is highly effective for DNA vaccinations. Biopharmaceutical companies are also developing biologic vaccinations to treat cancer and certain neurological disorders. In addition to the development of less-invasive drug delivery devices, the rising focus on biologics to treat various prevalent health conditions is expected to drive market growth over the forecast period.

For More Information: Request Free Sample Pages

The report includes detailed profiles of the leading companies prominent vendors of the market:

Antares Pharma Inc.

Beijing Kushur Medical Technology Co. Ltd.

Crossject

Endo International Plc

European Pharma Group BV

INJEX Pharma GmbH

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Medical International Technologies Inc.

National Medical Products Inc.

PharmaJet Inc.

Market Segmentation by Category and Product Types:

The Jet Injector Devices Market can be broadly categorized into the following:

Powder and liquid

Depot

Key Regions for the Jet Injector Devices Market:

Featuring a breakdown of region wise market shares until 2019.

North America

Europe

Asia

ROW

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

Related Reports on Health Care Market are:

Tourette's Syndrome Drugs MarketGlobal Tourette's Syndrome Drugs Market by product (antipsychotics and non-antipsychotics) and geography (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW).

Surgical Tourniquets MarketGlobal Surgical Tourniquets Market by product (pneumatic tourniquets and non-pneumatic tourniquets) and geography (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW).

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190923005497/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com