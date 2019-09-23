For the second successive year, Glory has been named among the top 20 companies In the IDC Fintech 100. Since first entering the rankings in 2016, Glory has remained the highest ranked company focused on cash technology solutions.

In acknowledging this latest success, the company has emphasised the approach that keeps it at the forefront of technological innovation and the importance of staying relevant in a changing business environment.

Michael Bielamowicz, Glory's Chief Marketing Officer explained, 'The industries we serve continue to undergo significant change and the importance of our technologies is that they help our customers adjust and take advantage of those changes. We help our clients to challenge and improve the way they do business and in order to do that we put great stress on anticipating change in our core markets."

Increasingly companies in the financial, retail and gaming industries are transforming their delivery channels in response to changing consumer behaviour and expectations. Our role is to help them achieve the best solutions in a rapidly evolving business environment. It's about enabling our clients to provide a service that is cost-effective, secure, efficient and aligned with changing customer needs. What drives us is making their businesses as efficient as possible while making their customers' lives easier and we are continually evaluating how we can best achieve this. We don't just change with our clients, we change for our clients.'

Banks are reassessing the role of the branch in an omnichannel world and Glory's solutions enable the continued growth in trust, confidence and convenience as they refocus on delivering personal service in a welcoming customer-centric branch environment. Glory has worked with financial institutions in over 100 countries to deliver technologies that have helped transform the branch.

Automation of cash transactions has acted as a catalyst for this branch transformation. In March 2019 a report from independent strategy and consulting firm RBR confirmed Glory's position as a leading supplier of Teller Cash Recyclers (TCRs) and Teller Automation Units (TAUs) to financial institutions in EMEA, Asia Pacific and the Americas.

The IDC annual rankings serve as a de facto resource for banks, insurance companies and capital markets firms making IT purchasing decisions. The rankings include vendors that derive more than a third of their revenue from financial institutions.

