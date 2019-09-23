Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Montag, 23.09.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 610 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 603035 ISIN: US0042251084 Ticker-Symbol: DR6 
Tradegate
20.09.19
17:44 Uhr
37,365 Euro
-0,370
-0,98 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ Biotech
1-Jahres-Chart
ACADIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ACADIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
39,205
39,370
16:56
39,205
39,365
16:56
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ACADIA PHARMACEUTICALS
ACADIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ACADIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC37,365-0,98 %