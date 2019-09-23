Built In America Expo: Las Vegas Music Festival Breaking New Barriers In Politics

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / September 23, 2019 / Vegas Strong Entertainment is proud to announce, on November 9th, 2019 Veterans weekend - 10:00 am to 10:00 pm at the Centennial Hills Park & Amphitheater, Las Vegas. The Built in America Expo /Music Festival sponsored by Harley Davidson and Clark County Republican Party. Las Vegas Planet Green CBD Expo Sponsored by Tommy Chong, Chong's Choice.

The event will host NON-STOP live music with several stages featuring Grammy Award winning artists Confederate Railroad, along with Jelly Roll, Struggling Jennings, NWA member DJ Yella, Demun Jones, Members of Snoop Doggs Tha Dogg Pound, Roughneck Hooligan, celebrity tributes to Garth Brooks, Kid Rock, Lynyrd Skynyrd and Neil Diamond + 25 more great live bands and comics to be announced.

Built in America Expo will host speakers from Turning Point USA, Jesse Lee Peterson, The Aggravated Hippie, Politicians & 2020 Political Candidate's as well as dozens of top speakers where the LEFT & the RIGHT stand together or debate political issues LIVE on stage.

Planet Green CBD Expo features CBD speaker and personality Dr. Jenny Wilkins and her expert panel, WECAN & many more, as well as CBD and Hemp exhibits. The event will also have political debates and the High on Politics show with a live Q&A being filmed LIVE that you don't want to miss.

We welcome one and all to come celebrate with us show the world we can stand together and become part of the entertainment and lifestyle, with First Responders, Military, Vets and much more including classic car show, games, rides and even an inflatable amusement park! Food, beer, and wine will be available.

About Vegas Strong Entertainment

Vegas Strong Entertainment was created after a crazed gun man opened fire killing dozens of concert attendees at a Country Music Festival in Las Vegas. In the aftermath Vegas Strong Entertainment assisted in fundraiser events to benefit the victims families. Even organizing with the community to furnish the victims with medical CBD and or Cannabis. This event is all about American values, In GOD We Trust, Veterans, free speech that both the LEFT and the RIGHT believe in, keeping jobs in America, keeping companies in America, first responders, Military, showing the world that the LEFT & the RIGHT can and will stand together to share and enjoy good ol American family fun.

https://youtu.be/6F7xUvmsg-M

Sponsorship packages & Vendor Booths are still available.

Contact: Wetonia (702) 410 4775 or wetonia@builtinamericaexpo.com

SOURCE: Built In America Expo

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/560357/Las-Vegas-Music-Festival-Breaking-New-Barriers-In-Politics