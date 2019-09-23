Partnership with Iconic BAILEYSBrand Brings Indulgent Flavors in Cold Brew, Roasted and K-Cup Coffees

Bringing an indulgent adult treat and authentic flavors to the coffee aisle, Kraft Heinz is partnering with BAILEYS, the producers of the world's best-selling cream liqueur, to launch non-alcoholic BAILEYS Ready-to-drink Cold Brew in cans. In addition, BAILEYS Roast Ground Coffee bags and K-Cup pods will also be available for consumers to enjoy the BAILEYS distinct flavor throughout their day.

Kraft Heinz partners with iconic BAILEYS Brand to bring indulgent flavors in Cold Brew, Roasted and K-Cup Coffees (Photo: Business Wire)

Renowned for its indulgent blend of fresh, premium Irish dairy cream, the finest spirits, aged Irish whiskey and a unique chocolate blend, the iconic BAILEYS Original Irish Cream flavor profile will now be available in non-alcoholic coffee beverages. The BAILEYS Ready-to-drink Cold Brew will launch with Irish Cream and Salted Caramel flavors with new flavors hitting shelves in 2020.

Three new coffee formats deliver on the flavor and smell of BAILEYS including:

Ready-to-Drink Cold Brew Coffee now available Flavors: Irish Cream and Salted Caramel (both non-alcoholic) Suggested Retail Price $2.39

Roast Ground Coffee (bags) now available Flavors: Irish Cream and Chocolate Cherry (both non-alcoholic) Suggested Retail Price $7.99

10-count Keurig K-Cup pods available in September Flavors: Irish Cream and Chocolate Cherry (both non-alcoholic) Suggested Retail Price $7.99

"BAILEYS is not only the world's #1 cream liqueur, it's also one of the most desired adult treats," said Declan Hassett, Senior Licensing Manager, Diageo. "From ice cream to chocolates, we've extended the brand into new indulgent categories but there is nothing closer to the brand than a flavorful cup of coffee. With this partnership, now all adults can treat themselves with the perfect cup of BAILEYS Ready-to-drink coffee in a can."

"We're excited to bring BAILEYS to the coffee aisle in non-alcoholic everyday formats," said Tina Bletnitsky, Sr. Associate Brand Manager, Kraft Heinz Coffee. "Consumers have been adding BAILEYS Irish Cream to their coffee for years so this partnership is a natural fit for those looking for a delicious coffee experience."

BAILEYS Ready-to-drink Cold Brew cans are available now at grocers, mass merchandise and on popular e-commerce sites.

Beanstalk, Diageo's global licensing agency, brokered the licensing partnership.

For more information, go to Facebook.com/Baileys and @BaileysUS on Instagram and @BaileysOfficial on Twitter.

About BAILEYS Irish Cream Liqueur:

BAILEYS launched in Ireland in 1974. It is now available in 180 markets worldwide and is the number one selling liqueur in the world. Owned by Diageo plc, BAILEYS is currently ranked 7th among all distilled spirits sold worldwide and is the best selling Irish Cream Liqueur in the world. It's the signature delicious balance of Irish Cream that makes BAILEYS the perfect little indulgence when you need a break from your daily routine. The BAILEYS portfolio includes Original Irish Cream, Salted Caramel, Vanilla Cinnamon, Chocolate Cherry and Espresso Crème, along with an additional limited time offering, Pumpkin Spice. For more information on BAILEYS Original Irish Cream, please visit us at www.BAILEYS.com.

About Diageo:

Diageo is a global leader in beverage alcohol with an outstanding collection of brands across spirits and beer categories. These brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray and Guinness. Diageo is a global company, and our products are sold in more than 180 countries around the world. The company is listed on both the London Stock Exchange (DGE) and the New York Stock Exchange (DEO).

About The Kraft Heinz Company:

For 150 years, we have produced some of the world's most beloved products at The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ: KHC). Our Vision is To Be the Best Food Company, Growing a Better World. We are one of the largest global food and beverage companies, with 2018 net sales of approximately $26 billion. Our portfolio is a diverse mix of iconic and emerging brands. As the guardians of these brands and the creators of innovative new products, we are dedicated to the sustainable health of our people and our planet. To learn more, visit http://www.kraftheinzcompany.com/ or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

