Yeo Valley Creates a Giant Organic Bee on London's South Bank, to Shine a Light on the Benefits and Importance of Organic Farming

Buzzing For International Organic Day

LONDON, Sept. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Yeo Valley, the family-owned farming and dairy company, launched its Organic Bee on the South Bank on International Organic Day, an installation in the shape of the plant life queen made from organic produce. Specially created to celebrate Organic September and raise awareness of organic food and benefits of organic farming, this unique, edible sculpture inspires passers-by to better understand what organic means, including promoting biodiversity on farms.

Recent research by WWF1 and Buglife2 has revealed that insect pollinators such as bees are under threat. The study found that in the east of England alone, 17 species are now extinct in the area, 25 are threatened and a further 31 are of conservation concern. Bees provide vital pollination to some of the most important ingredients in our favourite foods. Nearly 75% of the world's crops producing the fruit and seeds that we eat depend on pollinators such as bees3.

Created and developed in collaboration with Food Artist Prudence Staite, Yeo Valley's Organic Bee was showcased on London's South Bank to hero these vital pollinators and aims to educate people on the value of choosing organic produce.

With nine out of ten UK adults feeling concerned about increasing threats to the natural environment, and nearly two-thirds specifically worried about biodiversity loss, it's a topic that is high on everyone's agenda4. However, choosing organic means fewer pesticides, no artificial colours, preservatives, GM ingredients as well as being always free range.

Prudence Staite, Creative Director & Food Artist said: "I was truly delighted to take part in this exciting project emphasising the importance of choosing organic - I made the bee using locally grown, organic produce. I am glad to be involved in this important movement - everyone should get into the habit of using organic products where possible."

Rosangela Amadei at Yeo Valley commented:"We want to create a more sustainable future and raising awareness around the importance of provenance of the food we grow, produce and eat, such as dairy, is crucial. Our Organic Bee in London should be an eye-catching way to bring people together to understand what organic is as part of the celebrations for Organic September."

Organic September is an annual campaign led by the Soil Association to inspire conscious citizens to join a movement to make a difference, including farm tours, social media competitions aiming to awareness of the benefits of genuine organic products.

1. https://www.wwf.org.uk/updates/how-bee-friendly

2. https://www.buglife.org.uk/news-and-events/news/pollinators-in-peril-climate-change-threat-to-uk-bees

3. http://www.fao.org/3/i9527en/i9527en.pdf

4. Natural England's 'Monitor of Engagement with the Natural Environment' (MENE)

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/999418/Yeo_Valley_Organic_Bee.jpg

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/999419/Yeo_Valley_Organic_Bee_sculpture.jpg





