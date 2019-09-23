Third Annual List Honors Leading MSSPs, MDR Service Providers Cybersecurity Companies

MSSP Alert, published by After Nines Inc., has named NTT Ltd. to the Top 200 MSSPs list for 2019 (http://www.msspalert.com/top200). The list and research identify and honor the top 200 managed security services providers (MSSPs) that specialize in comprehensive, outsourced cybersecurity services.

Previous editions of the annual list honored 100 MSSPs. This year's edition, at twice the size, reflects MSSP Alert's rapidly growing readership and the world's growing consumption of managed security services. MSSP Alert's readership has grown every month, year over year, since launching in May 2017.

The Top 200 MSSP rankings are based on MSSP Alert's 2019 readership survey combined with aggregated third-party research. MSSPs featured throughout the list and research proactively monitor, manage and mitigate cyber threats for businesses, government agencies, educational institutions and nonprofit organizations of all sizes.

"We are extremely proud of our accomplishment in moving up the ranks of top MSSPs to achieve third position, from 10th last year," said Matthew Gyde, CEO Security at NTT Ltd. "With the addition of application security provider, WhiteHat Security, earlier this year and the recent consolidation of 28 NTT operating companies under a unified brand, we are delivering on our goal to provide comprehensive, game-changing cybersecurity solutions that address the broader needs of digital transformation."

"After Nines Inc. and MSSP Alert congratulate NTT Ltd. on this year's honor," said Amy Katz, CEO of After Nines Inc. "Amid the ongoing cybersecurity talent shortage, thousands of MSPs and IT consulting firms are striving to move into the managed security market. The Top 200 list honors the MSSP market's true pioneers."

MSSP Alert: Top 200 MSSPs 2019 Research Highlights

The MSSP Alert readership survey revealed several major trends in the managed security services provider market. Chief among them:

The Top 5 business drivers for managed security services are talent shortages; regulatory compliance needs; the availability of cloud services; ransomware attacks; and SMB customers demanding security guidance from partners.

69% of MSSPs now run full-blown security operations centers (SOCs) in-house, with 19% leveraging hybrid models, 8% completely outsourcing SOC services and 4% still formulating strategies.

The Top 10 cybersecurity vendors assisting MSSPs, in order of reader preference, are Fortinet, AT&T Cybersecurity, Cisco Systems, BlackBerry Cylance, Palo Alto Networks, Microsoft, SonicWall, Carbon Black, Tenable and Webroot (a Carbonite company).

Although the overall MSSP market enjoys double-digit percentage growth rates, many of the Top 200 MSSPs have single-digit growth rates because they are busy investing in next-generation services including managed detection and response (MDR), SOC as a Service, and automated penetration testing.

The Top 200 MSSPs list and research are overseen by Content Czar Joe Panettieri (@JoePanettieri). Find the online list and associated report here: http://www.msspalert.com/top200.

