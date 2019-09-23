The 300,000 sq ft factory in Dalton, Georgia has the capacity to produce 12,000 PV modules per day - 1.7 GW worth annually for panels able to produce the same peak generating capacity as the Hoover Dam.From pv magazine USA. Friday was a big day for U.S. module manufacturing. Hanwha Q-Cells - the Korean PV maker which acquired Germany's Q-Cells seven years ago - officially opened the biggest solar panel factory in the Western Hemisphere, with 300,000 sq ft of floorspace and 650 workers. The fab has actually been churning out modules for months and Friday was the ribbon cutting ceremony attended ...

