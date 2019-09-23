CloudKnox Cloud Security Platform Recognized for Supporting the Emerging Cybersecurity Industry in the United Kingdom

CloudKnox Security, a leader in identity privilege management for hybrid and multi-cloud environments, today announced it has been selected to join the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC)'s fourth Cyber Accelerator cohort. This achievement is a testament to CloudKnox's overall company momentum as it empowers security teams across the globe to prevent unnecessary and excessive privileges being granted to identities and resources within cloud infrastructure.

The CloudKnox Cloud Security Platform addresses the greatest unmanaged risk to hybrid and multi-cloud security that exists today: over-provisioned identities. CloudKnox provides a non-intrusive and automated way to manage human and non-human identity privileges across hybrid and multi-cloud environments using an Activity-based Authorization model. The platform enables companies to achieve the principle of least privilege at all times by automatically right sizing over-provisioned identity privileges across VMware, AWS, Azure and Google Cloud.

"Security and infrastructure teams often don't have the time or expertise to keep up with the proliferation of privileges, roles, resources and services across multiple cloud platforms, making it hard to identify, remediate and manage risk," said Raj Mallempati, COO of CloudKnox. "Regardless of where companies are on the cloud maturity continuum, they can leverage CloudKnox to quickly visualize and truly understand their risk posture so they can take immediate action to protect their cloud resources. It is an honor to be selected to join the National Cyber Security Centre's fourth Cyber Accelerator cohort."

The NCSC Cyber Accelerator, part of the Cheltenham Innovator Centre, aims to support the emerging cybersecurity industry within the UK to encourage skills, jobs and growth, and make the UK the safest place to live and work online. Participating start-ups are chosen through an open competition using technical challenges written by NCSC leaders that identify areas of cybersecurity weakness where new products are needed.

Earlier this year, CloudKnox was selected as a Top 10 Finalist for the RSA Conference 2019 Innovation Sandbox Contest, which honors the industry's most innovative startups. The company also attained Advanced Technology Partner Status in the Amazon Web Services Partner Network (APN), which is the highest tier for technology partners that provide software and SaaS solutions. CloudKnox achieved APN Advanced Technology Partner status through a rigorous qualification process. The designation is based on AWS business history and references from CloudKnox customers.

About CloudKnox Security

CloudKnox Security is the only Cloud Security Platform built from the ground-up to support the monitoring and management of identities, actions and resources across hybrid and multi-cloud environments using an Activity-based Authorization model. Through an extensible single platform, CloudKnox transforms how organizations implement the principle of least privilege and empowers security teams to proactively address accidental and malicious credential misuse by continuously detecting and mitigating identity risks. CloudKnox is based in Sunnyvale, CA and can be found at http://www.cloudknox.io.

