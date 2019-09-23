Karolinska Development AB (publ): Karolinska Developments portfolio company Lipidor has been approved for listing on Nasdaq First North Growth Market

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN - September 23, 2019. Karolinska Development (Nasdaq Stockholm: KDEV) announces that its portfolio company Lipidor AB has been approved for listing on Nasdaq First North Growth Market. The first day of trading is set for September 27, 2019.



Lipidor is a research and development company with a pipeline of pharmaceutical development projects in preclinical and clinical phase. The company develops topical medical products for the treatment of diseases such as psoriasis, bacterial skin infections and atopic dermatitis by reformulation of proven pharmaceutical substances. Through the listing, Lipidor is provided funding for further studies and are able to expand its shareholder base.

Karolinska Development is a passive investor in Lipidor, with an ownership of 1,14 percent of the total number of shares in the company.

For further information, please contact:

Viktor Drvota, CEO, Karolinska Development AB

Phone: +46 73 982 52 02, e-mail: viktor.drvota@karolinskadevelopment.com

TO THE EDITORS

About Karolinska Development AB

Karolinska Development AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: KDEV) is a Nordic life sciences investment company. The company focuses on identifying breakthrough medical innovations in the Nordic region that are developed by entrepreneurs and leadership teams. The Company invests in the creation and growth of companies that advance these assets into commercial products that are designed to make a difference to patients' lives while providing an attractive return on investment to shareholders.

Karolinska Development has access to world-class medical innovations at the Karolinska Institutet and other leading universities and research institutes in the Nordic region. The Company aims to build companies around scientists who are leaders in their fields, supported by experienced management teams and advisers, and co-funded by specialist international investors, to provide the greatest chance of success.

Karolinska Development has established a portfolio of ten companies targeting opportunities in innovative treatment for life-threatening or serious debilitating diseases.

The Company is led by an entrepreneurial team of investment professionals with a proven track record as company builders and with access to a strong global network.

For more information, please visit www.karolinskadevelopment.com

Attachment