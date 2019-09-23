Open-source project fosters contribution, collaboration and creation across test and measurement ecosystem

Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a leading technology company that helps enterprises, service providers and governments accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, in conjunction with the OpenTAP project community, is pleased to welcome four new participants to the OpenTAP project: 5G-VINNI, Page Electronica NV, TandM Solutions and Tokalabs.

The OpenTAP project comprises a growing community of developers dedicated to the idea of effortless automation.The core technology is a test sequencer, with the community continuously adding plugins and solutions that support faster development, new functionality and optimization in test. Through these contributions and the enhanced collaboration possible with its open-core approach, OpenTAP is inspiring developers to innovate automation solutions in testing and measurement, and beyond.

Jason Hicks, director at TandM Solutions noted, "Test automation platforms have been at the core of my work for the last twenty years, but never before has a framework armed the developer with such a complete and flexible tool chain and even better, it is open source". Other companies, like Page Electronica, have noticed bottlenecks in many of their automated manufacturing processes. "We are excited to join OpenTAP," said Luc Page, CEO of Page Electronica. "It allows us to start with a proven foundation of automation capability eliminating the need to build something wholly custom and use our resources and people in more effective ways."

Keith Andrews, general manager of Tokalabs agreed and stated, "We can now encapsulate our IP as plugins and build new, innovative solutions through re-use, not re-invention, to leverage our products and platform into new and exciting markets." Pål Grønsund of Telenor Research and 5G-VINNI coordinator added, "I am happy that we have joined the OpenTAP community as this is a big milestone towards automated 5G infrastructure testing." Dan Thomasson, vice president of Keysight Labs, concluded "OpenTAP's architecture is designed for extensibility, making it flexible for many different use cases. It is exciting to see all the ways it is being put to use by the growing community."

Keysight Technologies, a Linux Foundation Silver member and Platinum Sponsor of Open Networking Summit Europe 2019, along with 5G-VINNI, TandM Solutions, Page Electronica and Tokalabs, will be in Antwerp, Belgium from September 23rd to 25th offering an OpenTAP tutorial, technical workshops and evangelist discussions, as well as demonstrating novel concepts, and uses of OpenTAP. An OpenTAP tutorial will be held on Monday, September 23rd at 10:45 CEST (Room Gorilla 1); Keynote on Tuesday, September 24th at 9:00 CEST, and demonstrations are available at Booth P1 in the exhibition.

About OpenTAP

OpenTAP is a project for open source test automation launched by Keysight Technologies and Nokia in May 2019. An overview of OpenTAP is found on YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DNR9rYfIAcc. More information available at www.OpenTAP.io.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS) is a leading technology company that helps enterprises, service providers, and governments accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world. Keysight's solutions optimize networks and bring electronic products to market faster and at a lower cost with offerings from design simulation, to prototype validation, to manufacturing test, to optimization in networks and cloud environments. Customers span the worldwide communications ecosystem, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, semiconductor and general electronics end markets. Keysight generated revenues of $3.9B in fiscal year 2018. More information is available at www.keysight.com.

About 5G-VINNI

5G Verticals INNovation Infrastructure (5G-VINNI) a 5GPPP H2020-ICT project, is a European funded project with over 20 major industry participants, aiming to accelerate the uptake of 5G in Europe by providing an end-to-end (E2E) facility that validates the performance of new 5G technologies by operating trials of advanced vertical sector services. More information available at https://www.5g-vinni.eu/.

About Page Electronica NV

Page Electronica NV, assembles and retails technological products and offers the latest in electronic manufacturing services (EMS) and testing techniques, based in Poperinge, BE. More information available at https://page.be/electronica/.

About Test Measurement (TandM) Solutions Ltd.

TandM Solutions is a test development specialist in radio frequency (RF) design validation and compliance test systems, based in Fleet, UK. More information available at https://tandm-solutions.com/.

About Tokalabs

Tokalabs, is a provider of software defined solutions offering a simple, push-button approach to automating and sandboxing hybrid network resources and labs, based in San Jose, CA. More information available at https://tokalabs.com/.

Additional information about Keysight Technologies is available in the newsroom at https://www.keysight.com/go/news and on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.

