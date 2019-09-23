Aim to obtain methane emissions data of certain agreed Shell facilities globally

Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - September 23, 2019) - Today, Montreal-based GHGSat announced that GHGSat Inc. and Shell Global Solutions International B.V. have recently signed a framework agreement for the provision by GHGSat Inc of monitoring services with the aim to obtain methane emissions data of certain agreed Shell facilities globally. The initial pilot phase is intended for GHGSat Inc. to demonstrate its technology and the reliability of the data recovered and will cover initially four of Shell's assets.





In 2016, GHGSat launched the world's first satellite ("Claire") designed to measure greenhouse gas emissions from industrial facilities. Claire has since taken measurements over one million square kilometers of the Earth; public samples of its measurements are available on GHGSat's website. Building on the success of this first satellite, GHGSat is launching two more satellites and an aircraft sensor in the next year. GHGSat uses its satellites and aircraft sensors to offer monitoring services for industrial emitters in sectors such as oil & gas, power generation, mining, waste management, and agriculture to measure, control, and ultimately reduce their emissions.

"Today's announcement with a global leader in the oil & gas industry demonstrates the value of GHGSat's services for operators of industrial facilities worldwide," said Stéphane Germain, President, and CEO of GHGSat. "We are excited by the potential scope of this framework agreement and look forward to working with the world-class team at Shell."

About GHGSat

GHGSat's vision is to become the global reference for remote sensing of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions from industrial sites, using satellite technology.

GHGSat's novel technology enables GHG measurement with better accuracy at a fraction of the cost of comparable alternatives. Owners of industrial facilities can monitor their facilities, local or remote, anywhere in the world, with a common technology. Significantly improved emissions information will enable industries to better measure, control, and ultimately reduce emissions of GHGs.

