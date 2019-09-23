International SOS, the world's leading medical and security risk services company, is proud to announce the promotion of Sally Llewellyn to the position of Regional Security Director for the Europe, Middle East and Africa Region. In her new role, Sally will be part of the leadership team responsible for driving and continually enhancing International SOS' market-leading security intelligence services.

Sally will lead a diverse team of security professionals, providing clients with support and advice to protect their global workforce and business continuity. She will build on localisation efforts in the region, helping to provide clients with the best local insights and service, combined with the global 24/7 assistance of International SOS.

David Johnson, Chief Executive Officer of Security at International SOS commented"Since joining International SOS in 2017 as the Security Director in Australasia, Sally has been instrumental in driving global intelligence-led security operations and has truly enhanced our capabilities. She has a wealth of experience and knowledge in the security sector, and, in this role, is key to delivering robust security services to our clients and their travellers."

Sally Llewellyn commented: "I'm excited for the opportunity to lead a diverse team of security professionals supporting our clients and members operating across the dynamic Europe, Middle East and Africa region. In this role I'll focus on continuing to drive high quality security intelligence and assistance services to our clients, including offering greater insight into security trends and crisis support or response to high impact incidents."

Following her role in Sydney as the Security Director Australasia, Sally moved to the UK in April 2018 as Head of Security Assistance.

Prior to joining International SOS, Sally worked for the Australian government for 12 years in an intelligence capacity. This included a deployment to Iraq and two assignments in the United States.

Sally will initially be based in London but will relocate to Dubai at the end of this year. She will report to Mick Sharp, Chief Operating Officer and to Dominik Schaerer, Regional Managing Director and will be part of the leadership team.

