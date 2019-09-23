The global electrocautery devices market is expected to post a CAGR of close to 5% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

The advantages of electrocautery over electrosurgery are expected to drive the growth of the electrocautery market. Electrocautery allows direct application of current to the targeted treatment area instead of passing current through tissues of patients. Also, electrocautery is a simpler and medically safer process which can even be performed for cosmetic procedures during pregnancy. Therefore, the advantages of electrocautery over electrosurgery will drive the growth of the global electrocautery devices market.

As per Technavio, the growing demand for cosmetic and plastic surgeries will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global Electrocautery Devices Market: Growing demand for cosmetic and plastic surgeries

Electrocautery is performed during plastic surgeries including rhinoplasty, mammoplasty, blepharoplasty, tendon repair, burn procedures, and abdominal lipectomy. In dermatological procedures, electrocautery devices are used to control bleeding and to destroy abnormal growth on the skin. Although women are more likely to undergo cosmetic procedures, the number of men undergoing cosmetic surgeries is also rising significantly. Therefore, the rise in demand for cosmetic and plastic surgeries is likely to influence the growth of the global electrocautery devices market during the forecast period.

"The growing adoption of MI techniques, rise in healthcare spending and advances in healthcare facilities are some of the major factors that are expected to boost market growth during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global Electrocautery Devices Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the global electrocautery devices market by type (reusable electrocautery devices and disposable electrocautery devices) and geographical regions (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW).

The North American region led the market in 2018, followed by Europe, Asia, and ROW respectively. During the forecast period, the Asian region is expected register the highest incremental growth due to the increase in healthcare expenditure, aging population, and rise in medical tourism in the region.

