AEW UK REIT plc (AEWU) AEW UK REIT plc: Director declaration 23-Sep-2019 / 16:37 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. AEW UK REIT plc (the "Company") Director Declaration In accordance with LR 9.6.14 R, the Company has been informed that Mrs Katrina Hart, a Non-Executive Director of the Company, has been appointed as a non-executive Director of BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust plc with effect from 1 October 2019. 23 September 2019 LEI: 21380073LDXHV2LP5K50 Enquiries: Link Company Matters Limited Company Secretary Telephone - 01392 477500 ISIN: GB00BWD24154 Category Code: BOA TIDM: AEWU LEI Code: 21380073LDXHV2LP5K50 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 21016 EQS News ID: 878413 End of Announcement EQS News Service

