In 2018, Mercialys (Paris:MERY) drew up a "2°C roadmap", setting itself ambitious targets for reducing its greenhouse gas emissions in order to contribute towards the collective effort to fight global warming.

In September 2019, the international Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi)* certified the Company's targets, recognizing the serious and dedicated nature of its approach.

To date, 133 European companies have had their targets certified by the SBTi, including just six from the real estate industry. With this certification, Mercialys is now the first French retail property company to have its carbon strategy scientifically approved and is once again setting out its leadership for sustainable development.

In accordance with the Paris Climate Agreement and its CSR strategy Mery'21, the Company is committed to reducing the emissions linked directly to its activity (Scopes 1 and 2**) by -47% per sq.m by 2030 compared with 2017.

Mercialys has also set out commitments looking beyond the scope of its direct responsibility (Scope 3**), targeting the following reductions over the same period:

-46% per sq.m for emissions linked to its tenant retailers' energy consumption;

-26% for emissions linked to the tonnage of waste produced at its centers;

-26% for emissions linked to visitor and retailer journeys to its shopping centers.

*The Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) is a non-profit organization that assesses, based on criteria defined by scientific experts, the alignment between the greenhouse gas emission reduction targets set by companies and the recommendations of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), in order to ensure that these targets effectively limit the increase in global temperatures to 2°C by 2050 compared with 1990. The SBTi is a collaboration between the Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP), the United Nations Global Compact, the World Resources Institute (WRI) and the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF).

** When assessing an organization's greenhouse gas emissions, Scopes 1, 2 and 3 define different scopes for research, responsibility and reporting. Scope 1 ("direct emissions") is the most restricted scope and Scope 3 ("other indirect emissions") is the broadest.

About Mercialys

Mercialys is one of France's leading real estate companies, focused exclusively on retail property.

At June 30, 2019, Mercialys had a portfolio of 2,123 leases, representing a rental value of Euro 184.3 million on an annualized basis. It owns assets with an estimated value of Euro 3.8 billion (including transfer taxes) at June 30, 2019. Mercialys has had "SIIC" real estate investment trust (REIT) tax status since November 1, 2005 and has been listed on Euronext Paris Compartment A (ticker: MERY) since its initial public offering on October 12, 2005. At June 30, 2019, there were 92,049,169 shares outstanding.

