BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust Plc - Submission of Document

PR Newswire

London, September 23

BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc
(LEI: UK9OG5Q0CYUDFGRX4151)

SUBMISSION OF DOCUMENT: Half Yearly Financial Report for the period ended 30 June 2019

A copy of the Half Yearly Financial Report for the period ended 30 June 2019 will shortly be available for inspection at http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM.

The Half Yearly Financial Report for the period ended 30 June 2019 may also be viewed at:

www.blackrock.co.uk/brla


23 September 2019


