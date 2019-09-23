BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust Plc - Submission of Document
PR Newswire
London, September 23
BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc
(LEI: UK9OG5Q0CYUDFGRX4151)
SUBMISSION OF DOCUMENT: Half Yearly Financial Report for the period ended 30 June 2019
A copy of the Half Yearly Financial Report for the period ended 30 June 2019 will shortly be available for inspection at http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM.
The Half Yearly Financial Report for the period ended 30 June 2019 may also be viewed at:
www.blackrock.co.uk/brla
23 September 2019