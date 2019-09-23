Market research company Technavio has released new reports on the impact of celebrity endorsements and product premiumization on personal products market. The research firm expects the natural and organic personal care products market to register a CAGR of over 10% by 2023.

The increasing demand for organic personal care products, rising demand for products with naturally derived ingredients, and the increasing R&D activities have been identified as critical factors behind the exceptional growth of this market. The skincare, haircare, cosmetics, and others are the four major product segments in the natural and organic personal care products market.

The hair care market is expected to grow by USD 14.98 billion over the forecast period. The innovation and portfolio extension leading to product premiumization is driving the growth of the global hair care market. Consumer preference has moved toward efficient and personalized products that suit their lifestyle and requirement. This is encouraging hair care companies to introduce advanced products that offer benefits such as UV ray protection, scalp care, and moisturizing benefits. Rapidly changing fashion trends and rise in awareness of the availability of new, more effective, and safer hair care products have led to a significant increase in the use of these products. Get Free Sample Report

With an expected CAGR of close to 5%, the global false eyelashes market is estimated to grow by USD 363.84 million during 2019-2023. The introduction of customizable false eyelashes and rising demand for eye makeup products are identified as critical factors that will drive the growth of the false eyelashes market. Get Free Sample Report

The market size of the global hair wigs and extension market is expected to grow by USD 4.01 billion by 2023. The growth of the hair wigs and extension market can be attributed to factors such as the rising demand for premium hair products and accessories, technological advances in production, and rising sway of celebrities and social media influencers. Get Free Sample Report

