This comprehensive report is designed to help current suppliers and potential market entrants identify and evaluate emerging business opportunities during the next five years.

The report explores market and technological trends; provides reagent, instrument and test volume for 40 coagulation procedures; compares features of major analyzers; profiles leading market players; and identifies specific product and business opportunities facing instrument and consumable suppliers during the next five years.

Coagulation Tests Analyzed in the Report

Activated Clotting Time (ACT) (1), Activated Protein C Resistance, Activated PTT (APTT), Alpha 2-Antiplasmin, Antithrombin III, Bleeding Time, D-Dimer, Factor II, Factor V, Factor V Leiden, Factor VII, Factor VIII, Factor IX, Factor Ixa, Factor X (Stuart Factor), Factor Xa, Factor XI, Factor XII, Factor XIII, Fibrin Degradation Products, Fibrinogen, Fletcher Factor/Pre-Kallikrein Factor Activation, Heparin/Anti-Factor Xa, Heparin-Induced Thrombocytopenia, Plasmin, Plasminogen, Plasminogen Activator Inhib., Platelet Function/Aggregation, Protein C, Protein S, Prothrombin Mutation, Prothrombin Time (PT), Reptilase Time, Thrombin Time, Von Willebrand's Factor Fav/Ag, and others.

Competitive Assessments

Extensive strategic profiles of major suppliers and emerging market entrants.

Current and Emerging Products

Review of established and emerging procedures.

Comparison of automated and semi-automated analyzers.

Technology Review

Analysis of current and emerging technologies and their potential market applications.

Comprehensive listings of companies developing or marketing new technologies and products by test.

Strategic Recommendations

Product development and business expansion opportunities with significant market appeal.

Alternative market penetration strategies for instrument and reagent suppliers.

Potential market entry barriers and risks.

Companies Mentioned

Abbott

Accriva

Axis-Shield

Beckman Coulter/Danaher

Becton Dickinson

Bio/Data

Chrono-Log

Corgenix

Diagnostica Stago/Trinity Biotech

Grifols

Helena Laboratories

HYPHEN BioMed

Instrumentation Laboratory/Werfen

Roche

