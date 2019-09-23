World's Largest Car Rental Operator Recognized for Corporate Citizenship and Industry Leadership

ST. LOUIS, Sept. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Enterprise Holdings - which owns the Enterprise Rent-A-Car, National Car Rental and Alamo Rent A Car brands - has been recognized by Best in Biz Awards International as well as the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation for its environmental stewardship.

Best in Biz Awards 2019 International is the only global business awards program evaluated by an independent panel of judges hailing from a wide spectrum of top-tier publications and media outlets from 11 countries. Close to 300 public and private companies from all sectors of the global economy and more than 30 countries competed in this year's Best in Biz Awards program.

Enterprise Holdings not only is the world's largest car rental provider, but also manages the world's largest privately owned fleet. The company received the "Best in Biz" Environmental Program of the Year in recognition of its sustainable transportation and operations, including investments in late-model and fuel-efficient vehicles, shared mobility services and alternative fuels.

In the U.S. alone, Enterprise puts more than 1.2 million vehicles on the road, from virtually every airport and in nearly every neighborhood. And with its rental customers logging more than 30 billion miles every year, Enterprise continues to implement strategic solutions that conserve resources and improve efficiencies throughout its global network.

In addition, Enterprise Holdings takes a location-based approach to reducing the environmental impact of its business. For example, because oil is a finite resource that helps power global transportation, Enterprise recycles and re-refines used motor oil to help ensure a sustainable supply.

Every year the company re-refines more than 1 million gallons of oil for reuse in its fleet and recycles 1 million oil filters - representing 95 percent of all oil and virtually every filter used in its North American service centers. In 2017, the Ethical Corporation honored Enterprise Holdings as a Responsible Business Awards finalist in the "Supplier Engagement of the Year" category (click here to view video). Enterprise has re-refined more than 11 million gallons of oil since 2009.

U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation Citizens Awards

Enterprise Holdings also has been named a finalist in the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation's 2019 Citizens Awards, in the category of Best Environmental Stewardship. Since its inception, the Citizens Awards have recognized the business sector's most accomplished social and community initiatives and is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year.

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation recognized Enterprise Holdings for its tree planting initiatives, including the Enterprise 50 Million Tree Pledge, a unique public-private partnership between the Enterprise Rent-A-Car Foundation and the Arbor Day Foundation to support reforestation. Established in 2006 in honor of the company's 50th anniversary, the program will have planted 14 million trees around the world by the end of 2019 - and ultimately 50 million trees by 2056.

In 2018, Enterprise's partnership with the Arbor Day Foundation was expanded through the Enterprise Urban Tree Initiative, a program to restore ecosystems in urban areas impacted by natural disasters such as hurricanes and wildfires. As part of the initiative, the Enterprise Rent-A-Car Foundation pledged $2 million to fund 40 community events in neighborhoods across the United States, including Miami, Houston, Philadelphia and many other communities.

Transportation Leader & Responsible Corporate Citizen

All of these programs reflect Enterprise Holdings' longtime commitment to be both a transportation leader and a responsible corporate citizen. Other global philanthropic initiatives include the Routes & Roots: Enterprise Health Rivers Project, a partnership with The Nature Conservancy to address watershed conservation challenges, and Fill Your Tank, a program to combat food insecurity around the globe.

"My grandfather, Jack Taylor, who founded Enterprise, always believed in supporting the communities where customers and employees live and work," said Chrissy Taylor, President and Chief Operating Officer at Enterprise Holdings. "It means a lot to my entire family for his legacy to be honored like this. And we're truly grateful for the opportunity to provide leadership in such an innovative and competitive industry, where mobility, sustainability and environmental issues all intersect."

About Enterprise Holdings

